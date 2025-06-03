The 2025 Belmont Stakes will be held on Saturday at Saratoga Race Course and post time is set for 7:04 p.m. ET. There were eight horses that drew into the 2025 Belmont Stakes field, but most of the attention will be on a rematch between Sovereignty and Journalism. The two horses were the favorites in the Kentucky Derby and battled down the stretch before Sovereignty pulled away in the final furlong for a 1 1/2-length win.

Sovereignty's connections opted to bypass the Preakness Stakes, which Journalism won despite being boxed in and needing to overcome a five-length deficit in the last eighth-mile. Now, Journalism is the 8-5 favorite in the 2025 Belmont Stakes odds, while Sovereignty is priced at 2-1 after shipping directly to Saratoga to begin Belmont preparations after winning the first leg of the Triple Crown.

Other 2025 Belmont Stakes contenders include Baeza (4-1), who ran third at the Kentucky Derby, Wood Memorial winner Rodriguez (6-1) and Peter Pan Stakes winner Hill Road (10-1). You can also use these Belmont Stakes betting promos to help pad your bankroll for this weekend. In particular, new users can score big Belmont Stakes bonuses with this FanDuel Racing promo code and TwinSpires promo code.

Belmont Stakes betting promos

Here's a look at the 2025 Belmont Stakes promo codes being offered by horse racing betting sites ahead of the third leg of the Triple Crown.

FanDuel Racing: $500 No Sweat First Bet

FanDuel Racing offers new users a $500 No Sweat First Bet. This means users can bet up to $500 with their first wager on the app and receive their stake back bonus credit form if it loses. This offer is only available to new users and for their very first wager on the app. It can take up to five days after the first wager settles for credit to appear in your account. FanDuel Racing credit expires after seven days.

TwinSpires: CBSSPORTS for up to $400 in bonus funds

TwinSpires is offering new users $100 for every $400 wagered, up to $400 in total bonuses. Once users sign up using the TwinSpires promo code CBSSPORTS, they will be eligible for the offer. In order to get the full amount in bonus funds, users would need to wager $1,600 within 30 days of creating the account.

Comparing the best Belmont Stakes promos

We'll look at each promotion listed above through the following lenses: clarity, value, flexibility and payout speed, to give the best options for people trying to learn how to bet on the Belmont Stakes.

Promo clarity

All the promotions are clearly defined when it comes to terms and conditions. TwinSpires and FanDuel Racing are both transparent about how much is needed to be wagered in order to maximize the bonus funds.

Bonus value

The promotion at both TwinSpires gives users a sliding scale for bonus funds, but with a lower return. If a user were to wager $800 under the TwinSpires promotion, they would get back $200 in bonus funds. Similarly, the no sweat bet at FanDuel Racing matches the player's first wager up to $500.

Flexibility

The TwinSpires promotion runs for 30 days and applies to races beyond the Belmont Stakes, so users don't necessarily have to wait until the Preakness to sign up for an account to access the offer. FanDuel Racing's bonus bet expires seven days after it is issued, so players must be aware in case their first bet loses.

Payout speed

TwinSpires will credit bonus funds to users as each $200 increment is passed, up to $400 within the 30-day period for the promotion. FanDuel Racing's no sweat bet can take up to five days after the first wager settles for credit to appear in your account.

Responsible gaming

Racebooks are committed to promoting responsible gambling, and they provide essential tools and resources for anyone who may be struggling. If you or someone you know is experiencing issues with gambling, help is available.

In most states, the minimum age for betting on horse racing is 18, though some states require bettors to be 21 or older.

Support is available through trusted organizations like the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) and Gamblers Anonymous. You can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) anytime; assistance is available 24/7.

Summary

For users looking to place bets on the upcoming Belmont Stakes, both TwinSpires and FanDuel Racing are currently offering bonuses to potentially increase your bankroll.

It's important to note that you need a separate account to make online horse betting wagers, even if you have an account with a sportsbook. Betting on horse racing is not legally allowed at sportsbooks, so you need an account on an accepted horse racing betting app like the ones mentioned above.