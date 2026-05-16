The second leg of the Triple Crown series has arrived, with the 2026 Preakness Stakes set to begin at 7:01 p.m. ET. Laurel Park is hosting the race for the first time due to ongoing renovations at Pimlico Race Course. While there will not be a Triple Crown champion this year due to Golden Tempo's absence from the field, there are three Kentucky Derby runners in the Preakness Stakes field. None of them are atop the odds board though, with Iron Honor listed as the 9-2 favorite in the Preakness Stakes odds. Bet the Preakness Stakes at DK Horse, where you can earn a share of $151,000 if your horse comes in first. Claim the latest DraftKings Racing promo here:

Ocelli finished third in the Derby, and he is 6-1 in the Preakness odds. Chip Honcho, Incredibolt and Taj Mahal are all 5-1, so there is a balanced odds board for Saturday's race. There are also four horses at 30-1 bringing up the rear, including Robusta, who finished 14th in the Kentucky Derby.

If you're looking for how to bet on the Preakness Stakes, where to bet on the Preakness Stakes or the best Preakness Stakes betting apps, we have you covered. Before placing any Preakness Stakes bets, be sure to check out the DK Horse promo code and the 1/ST BET promo code.

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How to bet the Preakness Stakes 2026

How to bet on the Preakness Stakes online requires using official racebooks like DK Horse and 1/ST BET. You can access both of those Preakness Stakes betting sites via your phone, tablet or computer. With the race coming up at 7:01 p.m. ET, all popular horse racing bets are available.

Bettors can choose between a simple option like a win bet-picking the winner of the race-or a more complex wager like an exotic. There are exactas, requiring the first two finishers to be picked in the correct order, along with trifectas (first three horses in order) and superfectas (first four horses in order). Regardless of the selection, DraftKings Racing and 1/ST BET all make the process simple. All wagers must be placed before the race begins. These types of wagers are further explained below. Here is everything you need to know before betting on the Preakness Stakes.

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Where to bet the Preakness Stakes 2026

Even if you're not at Laurel Park, you can bet on the Preakness Stakes at sites like DK Horse and 1/ST BET. You can even bet on the Preakness Stakes at home if your state allows online horse racing bets. Sign up at 1/ST BET and get $500 in bonus funds ($20 per $100 wagered):

If you're looking for how to bet on the Preakness Stakes 2026, where to bet on the Preakness Stakes 2026, or the best Preakness Stakes betting apps, we have you covered. This page will keep you updated on horse betting online options such as DraftKings Racing and 1/ST BET.

How to bet on the Preakness Stakes

You can bet on your phone, tablet, or computer on sites like DK Horse and 1/ST BET. Here are several popular Preakness Stakes wagers to make. Then, watch the race at 7:01 p.m. ET on Saturday to see if you win:

Win bet: Pick the winner of the Preakness Stakes.

Place bet: If your horse finishes first or second, you win.

Show bet: If your horse finishes in the top three, you win.

Exacta: Pick the top two finishers in the exact order.

Trifecta: Pick the top three finishers in the exact order.

Superfecta: Pick the first four finishers in the exact order.

Best Preakness Stakes betting promos

DraftKings Racing: Win a share of $151,000 if your horse wins

At DraftKings Racing, users can opt in and compete for a share of a $151,000 prize pool with a special King of the Track promotion. All users who correctly wager at least $5 on the winning horse will split a share of the prize pool. Sign up for DraftKings Racing here and take your shot at a share of $151,000:

1/ST BET exclusive offer: Up to $500 in wagering credits

The offer elsewhere for 1/ST BET is up to $200 in wagering credits, but this exclusive offer with 1/ST BET promo code 500BET unlocks up to $500 in wagering credits.

The 1/ST BET promo code gives new users $20 in wagering credits for every $100 wagered, and the maximum bonus is $500 in wagering credits. Users have 60 days to max out their bonus, and you'd need to wager $2,500 total to receive your full $500 in wagering credits. Click here to get up to $500 in wagering credits:

How to sign up to bet on the Preakness Stakes

Registering for a new account at DraftKings Racing or 1/ST BET is simple and only takes a few minutes. Just click the links below to get started. During registration, you'll need to include the promo code to unlock the welcome bonus at 1/ST BET, as we have an exclusive bonus for our readers that may be more than what is offered to the general public

When you create your accounts, horse racing betting sites and apps are required by law to gather personal information to verify your identity. That may include your name, e-mail address, date of birth on your ID and social security number.

How to bet on the Preakness Stakes online

Placing a bet on the Preakness Stakes or any other horse race is simple, but you have to know where to look. It starts with adding money to your account.

Best way to deposit for horse racing betting online

Betting on the Preakness Stakes requires a deposit, regardless of which Preakness Stakes promo codes you end up using. Luckily, depositing is a simple process, and there is a clear deposit button on every app/website.

Online banking is typically the easiest way to deposit, as bettors can link their accounts and make free deposits. Then, they can withdraw their winnings back to their account.

Other deposit options at horse racing betting sites include credit cards, PayPal and Apple Pay but be aware that some racebooks charge a flat fee for credit card deposits. Additionally, your credit card provider may charge a cash advance fee. Claim your shot at $151,000 in bonus bets here:

Best way to bet on the Preakness Stakes

After you've completed your deposit, return to the home screen of whichever horse racing betting app that you're using. Then using the app or website's navigation tools, you'll be able to sort by date and by track. Now that Preakness Stakes betting has opened for the week, you should be able to find it listed in the Featured Race section.

You can also use the navigation tools to find the 2026 Preakness Stakes and create your betting slip by doing the following:

Click on the race track (Laurel Park for Preakness) Click on the race number (13 for Preakness); if you're not sure what race number, you can browse them, and the name of the race will display once you click into it. Choose your bet type (win, place, show, exacta, trifecta, etc) Choose the horse or horses you want to include in the bet Choose the wager amount Place the bet

At any point after you place a bet and before the race begins, you have the option to cancel/void bets to get your money back. Just navigate to the My Bets section to find pending wagers. Sign up for DraftKings Racing here:

How horse racing odds and payouts work

If you're not a seasoned horse racing handicapper and you're transitioning from sports betting, it's important to note that betting on horse racing is different from other sports. Racebooks use parimutuel odds, meaning that all wagers are pooled and odds can change up until post time regardless of the listed payouts at the time you submitted your betting slip.

When you're sports betting, odds are locked in at the time of your wager and cannot be adjusted by either you or the sportsbook offering the respective market you're playing. Additionally, some online sportsbooks will offer the option to cash out on a wager after play has begun, but all wagers are final once an event has started in horse racing. However, you can cancel or void a bet up until the designated post time.

There are a variety of horse racing wagers you can place, with the simplest being win, place or show bets. You can also put together multi-horse wagers like the exacta (top two finishers), trifecta (top three finishers) and superfecta (top four finishers) or make multi-race wagers like the Pick 5 (winners in five consecutive races).

Online sportsbooks are not allowed to offer horse racing markets in the United States, so you won't find any Preakness Stakes betting at those sites. Instead, you'll have to open an account to participate in parimutuel wagering on horse racing betting apps such as DK Horse and 1/ST BET. Sign up for 1/ST BET and receive up to $500 in wagering credit:

Rules and responsible gaming

All online racebooks provide tools for responsible gaming by providing the necessary resources and contact information for problematic gaming. In most states, you must be 18 to bet on horse racing, but in some states you have to be 21. Responsible gambling resources include the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG) and Gamblers Anonymous.

Some online racebooks will also provide tools to limit deposits or the amount of time that you spend on the app. Just remember to be smart and wager responsibly within your bankroll limits. Those in need of help can also call or text 1-800-MY-RESET (1-800-697-3738). Help is available 24 hours per day and seven days per week.