New users can take advantage of the top MLB DFS promotions and odds boosts from sites like Underdog Fantasy, Sleeper and ParlayPlay for Wednesday's MLB schedule. There are 15 games throughout the day. Highlights include Reds vs. Cubs (-137) in a key National League Central matchup and Brewers vs. Braves (-135) as Atlanta looks to avoid a three-game sweep against one of baseball's hottest teams. In soccer, the Leagues Cup takes center stage between MLS and Liga MX, while the WNBA has a standalone matchup between the Aces and Valkyries. Here's a look at some of the top MLB DFS promo codes for MLB parlay sites like Underdog Fantasy, Sleeper and ParlayPlay for Wednesday, Aug. 6.

MLB promos for Underdog Fantasy, Sleeper, ParlayPlay

Here's a look at the MLB promo codes being offered by best DFS apps like Underdog Fantasy, Sleeper and ParlayPlay.

MLB and WNBA props, lines for Wednesday, Aug. 6

Some of the trending WNBA lines on Sleeper Fantasy for Friday include A'ja Wilson over/under 21.5 points, Jackie Young over/under 4.5 assists and A'ja Wilson over/under 9.5 rebounds.

The Cubs will look to salvage one game in their three-game series with the Reds. Both starters -- Cade Horton for the Cubs and Andrew Abbott for the Reds -- have strikeout potential. Both have an over/under of 4.5 strikeouts.

Elsewhere, Spencer Strider is also on the hill for the Braves and he has a strikeout total of 6.5. Other MLB prop lines of note include Shohei Ohtani over/under 1.5 hits, Cal Raleigh over/under 1.5 total bases and a home run from Trevor Larnach of the Twins would return 5.08x on the over 0.5 home runs at Sleeper. Pick it at Sleeper now and get a 100% deposit match up to $100:

Betr: First entry matched up to $250

Click here and use the promo code CBSSPORTS to get your first entry matched up to $250 in Betr Bucks.

Boom Fantasy: $100 First entry refund

New users can click here and get a risk-free entry up to $100 in Boom Fantasy bonus funds if your wager loses.

DraftKings: New players play $5, get $50

New users can click here and make an initial wager of $5 or more at DraftKings and then get $50 credit in Pick6 credits.

ParlayPlay: Join now and receive free $5 entry

Get started by clicking here, and there's no deposit required and free entry expires seven days after receipt. Any winnings from your ParlayPlay tournament entry will be paid in promo funds. Winnings from promo funds will be deposited to your account subject to meeting the 1x playthrough requirement and site credits are non-withdrawable.

Sleeper: 100% deposit match up to $100

Click here and use the Sleeper bonus code CBSSPORTS to receive this bonus from Sleeper, which is offered in the form of site credits. Site credits aren't withdrawable until you've completed a 1x playthrough on your deposit and your deposit match. This offer is for new customers only and site credits expire 30 days after issue.

Underdog Fantasy: Deposit and get 50% match up to $1,000

Underdog Fantasy is giving new customers a 50% deposit match up to $1,000. Click here to get started. A minimum deposit of $10 is required and your bonus will be issued in the form of site credits that will equal the amount of a qualifying deposit when you use the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2. Site credits are non-withdrawable until you've played through your deposit and the site credit match one time.

Responsible gaming

Responsible gambling is taken very seriously across all contest sites. All provide the necessary resources and contact information if you or someone you know may have a gambling problem. The minimum age is 18 for these sites in most states, but it is 19 or older in Alabama and Nebraska and 21 or older in Massachusetts.

Responsible gambling resources include the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG) and Gamblers Anonymous.

Be smart. Bet smart. Wager responsibly. Those in need of help can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537). Help is available 24 hours per day and seven days per week.