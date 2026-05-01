The 2026 Kentucky Derby field is set, and Kentucky Derby betting is already underway at top racebooks like FanDuel Racing, TwinSpires and 1/ST BET. There will be 20 Kentucku Derby horses running in the 152nd Run for the Roses on Saturday at Churchill Downs, and post time is scheduled for 6:57 p.m. ET. Bet the Kentucky Derby at TwinSpires, where you can get an exclusive $400 bonus - double what's available to the general public - by using the TwinSpires offer code CBSSPORTS:

Three of the top five horses in the 2026 Road to the Kentucky Derby standings were trained by Brad Cox, a trainer who grew up on the "backside" of Churchill Downs, which won the 2021 Kentucky Derby with Mandaloun. Fulleffort scratched earlier this week, but Commandment and Further Ado will be part of the 2026 Kentucky Derby field. The latest 2026 Kentucky Derby odds list Further Ado (6-1) and Commandment (6-1) among the top Kentucky Derby favorites.

Arkansas Derby winner Renegade, trained by two-time Kentucky Derby winner Todd Pletcher, is the 4-1 favorite on the morning line. That will be Pletcher's only mount in this year's Run for the Roses, but it will be the 67th horse that he's entered into the first leg of the Triple Crown in his illustrious career. Six-time Kentucky Derby-winning trainer Bob Baffert will also have one horse in the field, with Potente listed at 20-1 after running second in his last start at the Santa Anita Derby. Before placing any Kentucky Derby bets, be sure to check out the FanDuel Racing promo code, TwinSpires offer code and 1/ST BET promo code.

Kentucky Derby betting promos

Here's a look at the Kentucky Derby promo codes being offered by horse racing betting sites ahead of the Kentucky Derby.

FanDuel Racing: Bet $5 get $25 in Racing Bonus

FanDuel Racing offers new users a $25 Racing Bonus after they've wagered $5. This means users can bet $5 and instantly receive a $25 Racing Bonus that they can then use within seven days. This offer is only available to new users and for their very first wager on the app. FanDuel Racing credit expires after seven days. Click here to claim your $25 Racing Bonus:

TwinSpires: Up to $400 in bonus funds

TwinSpires is offering new users $100 for every $400 wagered, up to $400 in total bonuses. Once users sign up using the TwinSpires promo code, they will be eligible for the offer. In order to get the full amount in bonus funds, users would need to wager $1,600 within 30 days of creating the account. Click here to claim up to $400 in bonus funds, only with the offer code CBSSPORTS:

1/ST BET: Up to $500 in wagering credits

The 1/ST BET promo code 500BET gives users $20 in wagering credits for every $100 wagered, up to $500 total. This is similar to the promotion at TwinSpires, though users have double the amount of time (60 days) to wager the $2,500 to get the full amount in bonus funds. Click here to get up to $500 in wagering credits, only with the promo code 500BET:

Comparing the best Kentucky Derby promos

We'll look at each promotion listed above through the following lenses: clarity, value, flexibility and payout speed, to give the best options for people trying to learn how to bet on the Kentucky Derby.

Promo clarity

All the promotions are clearly defined when it comes to terms and conditions. TwinSpires and 1/ST BET are both transparent about how much is needed to be wagered in order to maximize the bonus funds.

Bonus value

The promotions at both TwinSpires and 1/ST BET give users a sliding scale for bonus funds, but with a lower return. If a user were to wager $800 under the TwinSpires promotion, they would get back $200 in bonus funds. Wagering $500 under the 1/ST BET promotion would also give a user $100 in bonus funds.

Flexibility

The TwinSpires and 1/ST BET promotions run for 30 and 60 days, respectively. Both promotions apply to races beyond the Kentucky Derby, so users don't necessarily have to wait until the Derby to sign up for an account to access each offer.

Payout speed

TwinSpires will credit bonus funds to users as each $200 increment is passed, up to $400 within the 30-day period for the promotion. 1/ST BET will issue bonus funds to users as each $100 increment is passed, up to $500, within the 60-day period for the promotion. 1/ST BET will credit bonus funds within three days of each $100 increment being reached.

Responsible gaming

Racebooks are committed to promoting responsible gambling, and they provide essential tools and resources for anyone who may be struggling. If you or someone you know is experiencing issues with gambling, help is available.

In most states, the minimum age for betting on horse racing is 18, though some states require bettors to be 21 or older.

Support is available through trusted organizations like the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) and Gamblers Anonymous. You can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) anytime; assistance is available 24/7.

Summary

For users looking to place bets on the upcoming Kentucky Derby, both TwinSpires and 1/ST BET are currently offering bonuses to potentially increase your bankroll.

It's important to note that you need a separate account to make online horse betting wagers, even if you have an account with a sportsbook. Betting on horse racing is not legally allowed at sportsbooks, so you need an account on an accepted horse racing betting app like the ones mentioned above.