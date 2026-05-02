The biggest event on the horse racing calendar, the 2026 Kentucky Derby, is set for Saturday at Churchill Downs. Post time for the Kentucky Derby 2026 is 6:57 p.m. ET. Kentucky Derby betting is widely popular, and bettors everywhere are looking for the top 2026 Kentucky Derby promo codes as they prepare to lock in their 2026 Kentucky Derby picks. Bet the Kentucky Derby at TwinSpires, where you can get an exclusive $400 bonus - double what's available to the general public - by using the TwinSpires offer code CBSSPORTS:

If you're looking to bet on the 2026 Kentucky Derby, there are intriguing 2026 Kentucky Derby horses to consider this year. Renegade, the 4-1 favorite, enters Churchill Downs on a two-race win streak, most recently winning the Arkansas Derby in March. Commandment has won his past four starts, while Further Ado has won three of his past four races, including the Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes at Churchill Downs in November.

Whether you're looking to make Kentucky Derby bets on a favorite or a longshot like Emerging Market (15-1) or Albus (30-1), an online Kentucky Derby betting guide can help you get the most bang for your buck. Before placing any Kentucky Derby bets, be sure to check out the FanDuel Racing promo code, TwinSpires offer code, DraftKings Racing promo code and 1/ST BET promo code.

Kentucky Derby betting promos

Here's a look at the Kentucky Derby promo codes being offered by horse racing betting sites ahead of the Kentucky Derby.

FanDuel Racing: Bet $5 get $25 in Racing Bonus

FanDuel Racing offers new users a $25 Racing Bonus after they've wagered $5. This means users can bet $5 and instantly receive a $25 Racing Bonus that they can then use within seven days. This offer is only available to new users and for their very first wager on the app. FanDuel Racing credit expires after seven days. Click here to claim your $25 Racing Bonus:

TwinSpires: Up to $400 in bonus funds

TwinSpires is offering new users $100 for every $400 wagered, up to $400 in total bonuses. Once users sign up using the TwinSpires promo code, they will be eligible for the offer. In order to get the full amount in bonus funds, users would need to wager $1,600 within 30 days of creating the account. Click here to claim up to $400 in bonus funds, only with the offer code CBSSPORTS:

DraftKings Racing: Win a share of $1 million if your horse wins

At DraftKings Racing, users can opt in and wager for a share of a $1 million prize pool. All users who correctly bet at least $5 on the winning horse on Saturday night will split a share of the King of the Track pool with anyone else who also wagered on that horse to win. Sign up for DraftKings Racing here and take your shot at a share of $1 million:

1/ST BET: Up to $500 in wagering credits

The 1/ST BET promo code 500BET gives users $20 in wagering credits for every $100 wagered, up to $500 total. This is similar to the promotion at TwinSpires, though users have double the amount of time (60 days) to wager the $2,500 to get the full amount in bonus funds. Click here to get up to $500 in wagering credits, only with the promo code 500BET:

Comparing the best Kentucky Derby promos

We'll look at each promotion listed above through the following lenses: clarity, value, flexibility and payout speed, to give the best options for people trying to learn how to bet on the Kentucky Derby.

Promo clarity

All the promotions are clearly defined when it comes to terms and conditions. TwinSpires and 1/ST BET are both transparent about how much is needed to be wagered in order to maximize the bonus funds.

Bonus value

The promotions at both TwinSpires and 1/ST BET give users a sliding scale for bonus funds, but with a lower return. If a user were to wager $800 under the TwinSpires promotion, they would get back $200 in bonus funds. Wagering $500 under the 1/ST BET promotion would also give a user $100 in bonus funds.

Flexibility

The TwinSpires and 1/ST BET promotions run for 30 and 60 days, respectively. Both promotions apply to races beyond the Kentucky Derby, so users don't necessarily have to wait until the Derby to sign up for an account to access each offer.

Payout speed

TwinSpires will credit bonus funds to users as each $200 increment is passed, up to $400 within the 30-day period for the promotion. 1/ST BET will issue bonus funds to users as each $100 increment is passed, up to $500, within the 60-day period for the promotion. 1/ST BET will credit bonus funds within three days of each $100 increment being reached.

Responsible gaming

Racebooks are committed to promoting responsible gambling, and they provide essential tools and resources for anyone who may be struggling. If you or someone you know is experiencing issues with gambling, help is available.

In most states, the minimum age for betting on horse racing is 18, though some states require bettors to be 21 or older.

Support is available through trusted organizations like the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) and Gamblers Anonymous. You can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) anytime; assistance is available 24/7.

Summary

For users looking to place bets on the upcoming Kentucky Derby, both TwinSpires and 1/ST BET are currently offering bonuses to potentially increase your bankroll.

It's important to note that you need a separate account to make online horse betting wagers, even if you have an account with a sportsbook. Betting on horse racing is not legally allowed at sportsbooks, so you need an account on an accepted horse racing betting app like the ones mentioned above.