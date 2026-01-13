Missouri sports betting apps like DraftKings, FanDuel, bet365, BetMGM, Caesars and Fanatics have been big hits in the Show Me State over the first month of Missouri online sports betting. The Missouri Tigers have proved last year's 22-win season was no fluke with a victory over defending national champion Florida to begin SEC play, a win for anyone who bet the Tigers as underdogs at Missouri betting apps. With Missouri sports betting now live, top Missouri sportsbooks are offering enticing Missouri sports betting promos for new customers. This Missouri sports betting guide can help you find out about the best betting apps and best sportsbook promos, including instructions on how to claim each offer:

Best Missouri sports betting apps

DraftKings Missouri sportsbook review

DraftKings is one of the most popular sportsbooks in the country, and it's one of only two online sportsbooks that will launch in Missouri with an untethered license. The DraftKings Missouri sportsbook app offers daily promotions and profit boosts, with its latest offers clearly displayed at the top of the app and one of the first aspects that will catch your attention, which you can utilize with the latest DraftKings Missouri promo code. DraftKings also promotes the biggest games of the day, which are often the ones sports bettors are seeking out, as well as popular parlay and same-game parlay options on the home page. The app also makes it simple to jump from sport to sport, making it one of the consistently top online sports betting apps in rankings

In Missouri, new DraftKings users receive $300 in bonus bets instantly after their first $5 wager:

FanDuel Missouri sportsbook review

FanDuel has the largest market share of any online sportsbook in the United States, and Missouri will be the 24th state (plus Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico) where the site operates. The FanDuel sportsbook app also ranks No. 1 by user ratings in app stores, and the best way to create an account is with the latest FanDuel Missouri promo code. It provides a simple, easy-to-use interface with a clean look and easy access to all the top games and promotions. As the industry's largest operator, it also offers an expansive selection of online sports bets and attractive promos and parlay boosts.

In Missouri, new FanDuel users can bet $5 to get $300 in bonus bets:

bet365 Missouri sportsbook review

One of the newer operators in the United States, bet365 Sportsbook has been a power player in the United Kingdom for 25 years. It offers a clean, green-and-black look and provides the ability to make a wager with one simple click. One of bet365's advantages over the marketplace is its "Early Payout" features, which settles a winning bet before the event is completed if the team reaches a significant enough lead. This allows you to withdraw even faster, or use those winnings on another wager without the need for the clock to officially run out. It also provides regular superboosts to increase same-game parlay payouts.

In Missouri, new bet365 users can bet $10 to receive $365 in bonus bets, whether your bet wins or loses:

BetMGM Missouri sportsbook review

BetMGM is built on the back of a giant in the hospitality and entertainment industry, and that's the driving force behind one of the best rewards programs in online sports betting. When you wager with the BetMGM sportsbook app, you'll earn rewards points and tier credits that aren't just limited to bonus bets. You can use these rewards points at BetMGM hotels and resorts, travel, tickets to live events, or simply on free bets on the app. BetMGM also offers daily profit boosts for various sports at competitive odds, which you can claim with the latest BetMGM Missouri promo code.

In Missouri, new BetMGM users will receive up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses:

Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri review

Perhaps best known as an online retailer of sports apparel and merchandise, Fanatics Sportsbook has expanded the company's portfolio and is considered among the top sports betting apps in the nation. The Fanatics Sportsbook app is available in 22 states and Washington D.C., and offers a rewards experience with the option to allow users to capitalize on the sports apparel connection. Fanatics offers FanCash with every bet, which can then be used on bonus bets or in the Fanatics app to buy sports gear. Check out the Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code.

In Missouri, new Fanatics Sportsbook users can bet $30 and get $300 in FanCash with promo code CBSFAN:

Caesars Sportsbook Missouri review

Caesars has been a fixture in the United States sports betting scene due to its brick-and-mortar locations, and it has quickly acclimated to the online sports betting world as well. It has extensive betting markets and a unique rewards system that allows users to climb through six tiers. The Caesars Rewards program comes with points that can be used for a variety of bonuses or benefits. Caesars also has one of the highest-rated apps in the app stores, so check out the Caesars Missouri promo code.

In Missouri, new Caesars users can get a first bet match up to $250 with the promo code CBSSPORTS250BM:

Missouri sports betting preview

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs entered this season with some of the shortest odds to win the AFC, which they earned after playing in three straight Super Bowls. A new team will represent the conference this year, and the latest NFL odds indicate it's a wide-open field as to who that team will be. The Denver Broncos, one of Kansas City's biggest rivals, have the top seed in the AFC and with that the best odds to play in the Super Bowl. The Broncos are +230 to win the AFC title, ahead of the Patriots (+420), Texans (+470) and Bills (+500). The Broncos went 14-3 this season, but you probably won't see many Chiefs fans lining up to support Denver with their money. Bet the NFL at BetMGM, and receive up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses:

Missouri Tigers basketball

SEC play is set to pick up for the Missouri Tigers and the entire conference, as a league traditionally known for its football power is now arguably the best basketball conference in the nation as well. Missouri was one of 14 SEC teams that made last year's NCAA tournament, which was a single-season record for a conference, and seven of those 14 made the Sweet 16. Missouri did not make a deep run, with the Tigers losing as a No. 6 seed to No. 11 Drake in the opening round. The Tigers have won at least 22 games in two of the last three seasons, and they enter SEC play off a 10-3 run in non-conference play this year. Bet the Tigers at FanDuel to receive $300 in bonus bets with your first $5 wager:

St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues made the postseason in 10 of 11 years from the 2011-12 season through the 2021-22 campaign, but with one playoff appearance over the last three years, these aren't the Blues of the 2010s. The 2025 portion of the 2025-26 NHL season gives the impression that the Blues will follow the more-recent downward trend, going 15-18-8 before the turn to the new calendar year. The 2026 portion has seen some better results, especially at the very start of the new year, and they'll need that to continue to make a postseason push. The Blues have +400 odds to make the playoffs. Bet the Blues at DraftKings to get $300 in bonus bets with your first $5 wager:

Responsible gaming

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. 21+ only. MO Only. New Customer Offer (If applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly.

For additional responsible gambling support in Missouri, call Missouri's Problem Gambling Helpline: 888-BETS-OFF (888-238-7633), available 24/7.