Missouri sports betting has been an early hit in the Show Me State. Whether you want to bet on local teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, St. Louis Blues or Missouri Tigers or the national scene, now is the time to capitalize on bonus bets and bet-and-get promotions from Missouri betting apps. With Missouri sports betting apps now live, top Missouri sportsbooks are offering enticing Missouri sports betting promos for new customers. This Missouri sports betting guide can help you find out about the best betting apps and best sportsbook promos, including instructions on how to claim each offer:

Best Missouri sports betting apps

DraftKings Missouri sportsbook review

DraftKings is one of the most popular sportsbooks in the country, and it's one of only two online sportsbooks that will launch in Missouri with an untethered license. The DraftKings Missouri sportsbook app offers daily promotions and profit boosts, with its latest offers clearly displayed at the top of the app and one of the first aspects that will catch your attention, which you can utilize with the latest DraftKings Missouri promo code. DraftKings also promotes the biggest games of the day, which are often the ones sports bettors are seeking out, as well as popular parlay and same-game parlay options on the home page. The app also makes it simple to jump from sport to sport, making it one of the consistently top online sports betting apps in rankings

In Missouri, new DraftKings users receive $300 in bonus bets instantly after their first $5 wager:

FanDuel Missouri sportsbook review

FanDuel has the largest market share of any online sportsbook in the United States, and Missouri will be the 24th state (plus Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico) where the site operates. The FanDuel sportsbook app also ranks No. 1 by user ratings in app stores, and the best way to create an account is with the latest FanDuel Missouri promo code. It provides a simple, easy-to-use interface with a clean look and easy access to all the top games and promotions. As the industry's largest operator, it also offers an expansive selection of online sports bets and attractive promos and parlay boosts.

In Missouri, new FanDuel users can bet $5 to get $300 in bonus bets:

bet365 Missouri sportsbook review

One of the newer operators in the United States, bet365 Sportsbook has been a power player in the United Kingdom for 25 years. It offers a clean, green-and-black look and provides the ability to make a wager with one simple click. One of bet365's advantages over the marketplace is its "Early Payout" features, which settles a winning bet before the event is completed if the team reaches a significant enough lead. This allows you to withdraw even faster, or use those winnings on another wager without the need for the clock to officially run out. It also provides regular superboosts to increase same-game parlay payouts.

In Missouri, new bet365 users can bet $10 to receive $365 in bonus bets, whether your bet wins or loses:

BetMGM Missouri sportsbook review

BetMGM is built on the back of a giant in the hospitality and entertainment industry, and that's the driving force behind one of the best rewards programs in online sports betting. When you wager with the BetMGM sportsbook app, you'll earn rewards points and tier credits that aren't just limited to bonus bets. You can use these rewards points at BetMGM hotels and resorts, travel, tickets to live events, or simply on free bets on the app. BetMGM also offers daily profit boosts for various sports at competitive odds, which you can claim with the latest BetMGM Missouri promo code.

In Missouri, new BetMGM users will receive up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses:

Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri review

Perhaps best known as an online retailer of sports apparel and merchandise, Fanatics Sportsbook has expanded the company's portfolio and is considered among the top sports betting apps in the nation. The Fanatics Sportsbook app is available in 22 states and Washington D.C., and offers a rewards experience with the option to allow users to capitalize on the sports apparel connection. Fanatics offers FanCash with every bet, which can then be used on bonus bets or in the Fanatics app to buy sports gear. Check out the Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code.

In Missouri, new Fanatics Sportsbook users can bet $30 and get $300 in FanCash with promo code CBSFAN:

Caesars Sportsbook Missouri review

Caesars has been a fixture in the United States sports betting scene due to its brick-and-mortar locations, and it has quickly acclimated to the online sports betting world as well. It has extensive betting markets and a unique rewards system that allows users to climb through six tiers. The Caesars Rewards program comes with points that can be used for a variety of bonuses or benefits. Caesars also has one of the highest-rated apps in the app stores, so check out the Caesars Missouri promo code.

In Missouri, new Caesars users can bet $5 to receive $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins:

Where to bet on sports in Missouri

The DraftKings Missouri promo code and FanDuel Missouri promo code each give new users $300 in bonus bets after new users place a wager of $5 or more. These bonus bets are paid out instantly following the $5 wager. The Caesars Sportsbook Missouri promo code also requires just a $5 bet, however, it returns only $150 in bonus bets, and you must win the wager in order to receive it. You also get five 100% profit boosts after making your initial deposit. There is no specific promo code needed for FanDuel or DraftKings, but new users must sign up for Caesars Sportsbook with the promo code CBSMO to receive the $150 bonus if your first $5 wager wins.

The latest bet365 Missouri bonus code offers a larger payout with $365 in bonus bets following your first wager, however, it requires a larger initial stake. New users must place a wager of $10 or more to receive the bet365 bonus by using the bet365 promo code CBSBET365.

The BetMGM Missouri bonus code and Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code are also live. BetMGM provides the payout based on your first-ever wager on the betting app, while the Fanatics Sportsbook promo is a bet and get promotion that is spread over multiple days. With the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, new users receive up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses. The bonus bet equals the size of your stake in your initial bet. Meanwhile, new users at Fanatics Sportsbook can bet $10 and receive $100 in FanCash instantly on each of their first three days after sign-up for $300 in total FanCash.

Bettors can use any of these promotions for Missouri sports betting, which launched Dec. 1, and is open for online sports betting.

Missouri sports betting preview

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs have made the Super Bowl in five of the last six seasons, winning the biggest game in sports three of those years, which is why, despite their 6-7 start, Kansas City has futures odds similar to teams with superior records for NFL betting. The majority of sports betting apps list the Chiefs between +1600 and +1800 odds to win the Super Bowl, which are shorter odds than teams with stronger records and postseason positioning, such as the Lions, Bears and Buccaneers. As long as Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid are at the helm, unless the Chiefs are mathematically eliminated from the postseason, they will remain in the Super Bowl conversation. Kansas City doesn't have much leeway left, though. The Chiefs close the season with the Chargers, Titans, Broncos and Raiders, and they'll have to go 4-1 or better to likely have a realistic chance at making the playoffs. The Chiefs have made the playoffs in 10 straight seasons under Reid, seven of those with Mahomes as QB1. Bet the Chiefs at BetMGM, and receive up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses:

Missouri Tigers football and basketball

The Missouri Tigers are bowl eligible for the fifth straight year as head coach Eli Drinkwitz has made Missouri a destination within the SEC, rather than just another chance to capitalize on SEC exposure. Missouri went 8-4 during the season, including 4-4 in the regular season, to finish with a winning overall record and .500 or better mark within the conference for the third straight season. Given the timing of legalized sports betting in Missouri, the bowl game will create the first chance for Show Me State residents to wager on the football team, and the Tigers have the chance to become the first team in program history to win a bowl game in three straight seasons. Bet the Tigers at FanDuel to receive $300 in bonus bets with your first $5 wager:

St. Louis Blues

The Blues have made the playoffs in 11 of the last 14 seasons, but they've missed the postseason in two of the last three years. They snuck in as the eighth and final seed last year, and this year hasn't gotten off to a strong start. St. Louis has been competitive in nearly every game, often falling on the wrong side of 3-2 results lately. There is still plenty of time for a turnaround in Jim Montgomery's first full season as head coach, though. Bet the Blues at DraftKings to get $300 in bonus bets with your first $5 wager:

Responsible gaming

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. 21+ only. MO Only. New Customer Offer (If applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly.

For additional responsible gambling support in Missouri, call Missouri's Problem Gambling Helpline: 888-BETS-OFF (888-238-7633), available 24/7.