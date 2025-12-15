Missouri sports betting apps went launched December 1, and residents of the Show Me State have had two full weeks to participate in Missouri sports betting. There have been plenty of winning opportunities over that span, but unfortunately for Chiefs fans, those haven't come by backing Kansas City on the money line or against the spread. With a busy week of NHL action for the St. Louis Blues ahead, Missouri residents can still back the locals or choose from thousands of betting options around the world. With Missouri sports betting now live, top Missouri sportsbooks are offering enticing Missouri sports betting promos for new customers. This Missouri sports betting guide can help you find out about the best betting apps and best sportsbook promos, including instructions on how to claim each offer:

Best Missouri sports betting apps

DraftKings Missouri sportsbook review

DraftKings is one of the most popular sportsbooks in the country, and it's one of only two online sportsbooks that will launch in Missouri with an untethered license. The DraftKings Missouri sportsbook app offers daily promotions and profit boosts, with its latest offers clearly displayed at the top of the app and one of the first aspects that will catch your attention, which you can utilize with the latest DraftKings Missouri promo code. DraftKings also promotes the biggest games of the day, which are often the ones sports bettors are seeking out, as well as popular parlay and same-game parlay options on the home page. The app also makes it simple to jump from sport to sport, making it one of the consistently top online sports betting apps in rankings

In Missouri, new DraftKings users receive $300 in bonus bets instantly after their first $5 wager:

FanDuel Missouri sportsbook review

FanDuel has the largest market share of any online sportsbook in the United States, and Missouri will be the 24th state (plus Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico) where the site operates. The FanDuel sportsbook app also ranks No. 1 by user ratings in app stores, and the best way to create an account is with the latest FanDuel Missouri promo code. It provides a simple, easy-to-use interface with a clean look and easy access to all the top games and promotions. As the industry's largest operator, it also offers an expansive selection of online sports bets and attractive promos and parlay boosts.

In Missouri, new FanDuel users can bet $5 to get $300 in bonus bets:

bet365 Missouri sportsbook review

One of the newer operators in the United States, bet365 Sportsbook has been a power player in the United Kingdom for 25 years. It offers a clean, green-and-black look and provides the ability to make a wager with one simple click. One of bet365's advantages over the marketplace is its "Early Payout" features, which settles a winning bet before the event is completed if the team reaches a significant enough lead. This allows you to withdraw even faster, or use those winnings on another wager without the need for the clock to officially run out. It also provides regular superboosts to increase same-game parlay payouts.

In Missouri, new bet365 users can bet $10 to receive $365 in bonus bets, whether your bet wins or loses:

BetMGM Missouri sportsbook review

BetMGM is built on the back of a giant in the hospitality and entertainment industry, and that's the driving force behind one of the best rewards programs in online sports betting. When you wager with the BetMGM sportsbook app, you'll earn rewards points and tier credits that aren't just limited to bonus bets. You can use these rewards points at BetMGM hotels and resorts, travel, tickets to live events, or simply on free bets on the app. BetMGM also offers daily profit boosts for various sports at competitive odds, which you can claim with the latest BetMGM Missouri promo code.

In Missouri, new BetMGM users will receive up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses:

Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri review

Perhaps best known as an online retailer of sports apparel and merchandise, Fanatics Sportsbook has expanded the company's portfolio and is considered among the top sports betting apps in the nation. The Fanatics Sportsbook app is available in 22 states and Washington D.C., and offers a rewards experience with the option to allow users to capitalize on the sports apparel connection. Fanatics offers FanCash with every bet, which can then be used on bonus bets or in the Fanatics app to buy sports gear. Check out the Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code.

In Missouri, new Fanatics Sportsbook users can bet $30 and get $300 in FanCash with promo code CBSFAN:

Caesars Sportsbook Missouri review

Caesars has been a fixture in the United States sports betting scene due to its brick-and-mortar locations, and it has quickly acclimated to the online sports betting world as well. It has extensive betting markets and a unique rewards system that allows users to climb through six tiers. The Caesars Rewards program comes with points that can be used for a variety of bonuses or benefits. Caesars also has one of the highest-rated apps in the app stores, so check out the Caesars Missouri promo code.

In Missouri, new Caesars users can bet $5 to receive $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins:

Where to bet on sports in Missouri

Missouri sports betting preview

Kansas City Chiefs

For the first time since 2014, the Chiefs will not be playing in the postseason. Kansas City had famously made the AFC Championship Game in each of Patrick Mahomes' first seven NFL seasons as a starting quarterback, but after a 16-13 loss to the Chargers on Sunday, the Chiefs are eliminated from the postseason with a 6-8 record. As if missing the postseason didn't sting enough, Mahomes tore his ACL late in the fourth quarter on Sunday. Gardner Minshew is expected to start on Sunday, and the Chiefs are 3.5-point favorites on the road against the Titans. Tennessee is 2-12 and coming off a 37-24 loss to the 49ers last week. Bet the Chiefs at BetMGM, and receive up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses:

Missouri Tigers football and basketball

The Missouri Tigers football team will play No. 19 Virginia in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 27 at 7:30 p.m. ET. Missouri is playing in its fifth straight bowl game under Eli Drinkwitz, and looks to win its third straight bowl contest on Dec. 27. The Tigers went 8-4, including 4-4 in the regular season, to finish with a winning overall record and .500 or better mark within the conference for the third straight season. Virginia went 10-3 this year. The Tigers are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Gator Bowl odds.

The Tigers' basketball team won't play again until Dec. 22, but it has a tough challenge to prepare for, playing No. 13 Illinois at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. Missouri is 10-2 on the season and coming off back-to-back wins after falling to Notre Dame and Kansas. Bet the Tigers at FanDuel to receive $300 in bonus bets with your first $5 wager:

St. Louis Blues

The Blues have a busy week ahead with four games over the next seven days, starting on Monday against the Predators. St. Louis opened its four-game homestand with a 3-2 win over the Blackhawks ahead of games against the Predators, Jets (Wednesday) and Rangers (Thursday). St. Louis entered Monday with a 6-7-4 record at home this season. After making the playoffs as the No. 8 seed last year and a slow start to this season, the Blues have +330 odds to make the playoffs, with -425 odds to miss the postseason this year. Bet the Blues at DraftKings to get $300 in bonus bets with your first $5 wager:

Responsible gaming

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. 21+ only. MO Only. New Customer Offer (If applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly.

For additional responsible gambling support in Missouri, call Missouri's Problem Gambling Helpline: 888-BETS-OFF (888-238-7633), available 24/7.