If you thought Black Friday had a bevy of shopping options, just wait to see all the sportsbooks set to launch live in Missouri on December 1. The pre-registration period is open for the 10 Missouri sports betting apps launching and accepting wagers on Monday. This time next week, Missouri sports bettors can wager on the Kansas City Chiefs, St. Louis Blues, and any other team you'd like, and the more Missouri sportsbooks you register for, the more chances to ensure the best odds and shop around for sportsbook promos. With the Missouri sports betting launch just a few days away, the top Missouri sportsbooks are offering enticing Missouri sports betting promos for new customers during the ongoing pre-registration period. This Missouri sports betting guide can help you find out about the best betting apps and best sportsbook promos, including instructions on how to claim each offer:

Best Missouri sports betting apps

DraftKings Missouri sportsbook review

DraftKings is one of the most well-known sportsbooks in the country and it's one of only two online sportsbooks that will launch in Missouri with an untethered license. The DraftKings Missouri sportsbook app is catered towards making sure that the most popular online sports betting options are front and center and the site regularly offers profit boosts and bonus bets to regular users. It's rapid-fire interface makes placing live bets and building same-game parlays a breeze and they offer some of the best sign-up bonuses in the industry like the DraftKings Missouri promo code.

During pre-registration in Missouri, new DraftKings users receive $300 in bonus bets instantly after their first $5 wager:

FanDuel Missouri sportsbook review

FanDuel has the largest market share of any online sportsbook in the United States and Missouri will be the 24th state (plus Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico) where the site operates. The FanDuel sportsbook app features an easy-to-use interface and offers a seamless cash-out option for anyone using the FanDuel Missouri promo code. As the industry's largest operator, it also offers an expansive selection of online sports bets and attractive promos and parlay boosts.

In Missouri, new FanDuel users receive $100 in bonus bets instantly upon sign-up and then $300 in bonus bets if their first $5 wager wins.:

bet365 Missouri sportsbook review

One of the newer operators in the United States, bet365 Sportsbook has been a power player in the United Kingdom for 25 years. The bet365 sportsbook app has experienced rapid growth due in large part to an excellent sign-up bonus and it's impressive daily promotions. The site offers users regular superboosts where same-game parlay payouts are increased by 50% and offers daily 30% profit boosts for same-game parlays in most sports. Sign up for Bet365 Missouri here to claim $365 in bonus bets:

BetMGM sportsbook review

BetMGM sportsbook is built on the back of a giant in the hospitality and entertainment industry, and that's the driving force behind one of the best rewards programs in online sports betting. When you wager with the BetMGM sportsbook app, you'll earn rewards points and tier credits that can be redeemed for free bets, stays at BetMGM hotels and resorts, and one-in-a-lifetime opportunities for trips and tickets to premium events. The site also offers reliable customer support with a 24/7 live chat and offers a BetMGM Missouri promo code.

In Missouri, new BetMGM users will receive $100 in bonus bets if they deposit before Dec. 1 and receive up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses:

Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri review

Perhaps best known as an online retailer of sports apparel and merchandise, Fanatics Sportsbook launched in 2023 with a retail sportsbook at FedEx Field (now Northwest Stadium and home to the Washington Commanders) before acquiring PointsBet's U.S. operations later that year. Now, the Fanatics Sportsbook app is available in 22 states and Washington D.C., with launch scheduled for Dec. 1 in Missouri. Fanatics offers another unique reward experience, as it gives users FanCash for every bet which can then be used on bonus bets or in the Fanatics app to buy sports gear. Check out the Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code.

In Missouri, new Fanatics Sportsbook users will receive 15 No Sweat Bets worth $200 in FanCash after making their first $50 deposit:

Caesars Sportsbook Missouri review

Caesars has been a fixture in the gaming industry for decades, and that past plays a role in Caesars Sportsbook offering one of the most unique experiences in online sports betting. The Caesars Rewards loyalty program can also be used at brick-and-mortar Caesars resorts, and the sportsbook offers some of the most competitive odds in the marketplace, along with the Caesars Missouri promo code. You'll also have the advantage of several withdrawal and deposit methods so that you can play on the fly and access your winnings quickly.

New Caesars Sportsbook users in Missouri can use code CBSMO and bet $5, get $150 if you win. Plus, five Profit Boosts with $5+ deposit

Where to bet on sports in Missouri

Missouri sports betting preview

Kansas City Chiefs

It wasn't easy, but the Chiefs recorded the win they desperately needed at home against the Indianapolis Colts to return to the winning side of the .500 line with a 23-20 victory on Sunday. The Chiefs trailed 14-9 at halftime and 20-9 entering the fourth quarter, but Mahomes put together a 15-play, 87-yard drive, culminating in a Harrison Butker 25-yard field goal as time expired in the fourth to force overtime before their victory.

The Chiefs (6-5) don't have much time to reflect on that game, though, as they'll play the Cowboys on Thanksgiving. Dallas defeated the Eagles, 24-21, erasing a 21-0 deficit of their own last week against the defending Super Bowl champions. The Chiefs are favored by 3.5 points, with an over/under set at 52 points in the latest NFL odds for Thanksgiving. Bet the Chiefs at DraftKings starting December 1 here and pre-register now:

Missouri Tigers football and basketball

Missouri football got off to a 5-0 start this season, but it has lost four of its six games since then. The Tigers faced a treacherous schedule, with all four of those losses coming against teams ranked in the top 10 at the time. They will wrap up their regular season against Arkansas on Saturday afternoon before playing a bowl game. Their men's basketball program is hoping to do a better job of maintaining a strong start to the year, winning their first seven games. They have crucial non-conference matchups coming up against Notre Dame, Kansas and Illinois in December. Bet the Tigers at FanDuel starting December 1 here and pre-register now:

St. Louis Blues

The Blues are one of 30 teams to take the ice on Friday, and St. Louis games have become rather predictable over the last few weeks, which could have delivered some nice paydays for sports bettors ahead of the trend. Three of the last five Blues games went into overtime, with all three of those resulting in 3-2 losses for St. Louis. As if that wasn't strange enough, four of the last five Blues games have resulted in 3-2 losses, with a 2-1 win over the Islanders in there, so is another 3-2 overtime loss in the cards for Friday when the Blues play Ottawa? St. Louis is off to a 7-10-7 start, and the Blues will need to play better hockey soon to avoid missing the postseason for just the fourth time over the last 15 seasons. Bet the Blues at BetMGM starting December 1 here, and pre-register now:

