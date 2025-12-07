Missouri sports bettors can now create accounts at the top Missouri sports betting apps following the launch of Missouri sports betting last week. The Kansas City Chiefs, St. Louis Blues and Missouri Tigers are all popular in-state teams that are in action at this time of the year. All three of those teams can be wagered on at the top Missouri betting apps, and new users can pad their bankroll with Missouri sportsbook promos. With Missouri sports betting now live, top Missouri sportsbooks are offering enticing Missouri sports betting promos for new customers. This Missouri betting guide breaks down the best betting apps and best sportsbook promos, including instructions on how to claim the Missouri sports betting offers:

Best Missouri sports betting apps

DraftKings Missouri sportsbook review

DraftKings is one of the most recognized sportsbooks in the country, and it's one of only two operators launching in Missouri with an untethered license. The DraftKings Missouri app is designed to keep the most popular betting options front and center, and regular users can expect frequent profit boosts and bonus bet opportunities. Its fast, intuitive interface makes live betting and building same-game parlays effortless. DraftKings also offers some of the strongest welcome bonuses in the market, including the latest DraftKings Missouri promo code.

Now that sports betting has launched in Missouri, new DraftKings users receive $300 in bonus bets instantly after their first $5 wager:

FanDuel Missouri sportsbook review

FanDuel holds the largest market share of any online sportsbook in the United States, and Missouri becomes the 24th state (plus Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico) where the operator is now live. The FanDuel Sportsbook app delivers an easy-to-use interface and a smooth cash-out feature, making it simple to take advantage of the latest FanDuel Missouri promo code. As the industry's largest operator, it also offers an expansive selection of online sports bets and attractive promos and parlay boosts.

In Missouri, new FanDuel users receive $300 in bonus bets if their first $5 wager wins:

bet365 Missouri sportsbook review

One of the newer operators in the United States, bet365 Sportsbook has been a major player in the United Kingdom for 25 years. Now live in Missouri, the bet365 sportsbook app has quickly gained popularity thanks to its generous sign-up bonus and impressive daily promotions. Users can take advantage of regular superboosts that increase same-game parlay payouts by 50%, as well as daily 30% profit boosts on same-game parlays across most sports. Sign up for Bet365 Missouri here to claim $365 in bonus bets:

BetMGM sportsbook review

BetMGM sportsbook is built on the back of a giant in the hospitality and entertainment industry, and that's the driving force behind one of the best rewards programs in online sports betting. When you wager with the BetMGM sportsbook app, you'll earn rewards points and tier credits that can be redeemed for free bets, stays at BetMGM hotels and resorts, and one-in-a-lifetime opportunities for trips and tickets to premium events. The site also offers reliable customer support with a 24/7 live chat and offers a BetMGM Missouri promo code.

In Missouri, new BetMGM users can receive up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses:

Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri review

Perhaps best known as an online retailer of sports apparel and merchandise, Fanatics Sportsbook launched in 2023 with a retail sportsbook at FedEx Field (now Northwest Stadium and home to the Washington Commanders) before acquiring PointsBet's U.S. operations later that year. Now, the Fanatics Sportsbook app is available in 22 states and Washington D.C., with launch scheduled for Dec. 1 in Missouri. Fanatics offers another unique reward experience, as it gives users FanCash for every bet which can then be used on bonus bets or in the Fanatics app to buy sports gear. Check out the Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code.

In Missouri, new Fanatics Sportsbook users can receive up to $300 FanCash over their first three days.

Caesars Sportsbook Missouri review

Caesars has been a fixture in the gaming industry for decades, and that past plays a role in Caesars Sportsbook offering one of the most unique experiences in online sports betting. The Caesars Rewards loyalty program can also be used at brick-and-mortar Caesars resorts, and the sportsbook offers some of the most competitive odds in the marketplace, along with the Caesars Missouri promo code. You'll also have the advantage of several withdrawal and deposit methods so that you can play on the fly and access your winnings quickly.

New Caesars Sportsbook users in Missouri can use code CBSMO and bet $5, get $150 if you win:

Where to bet on sports in Missouri

The DraftKings promo code, bet365 bonus code, Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, and FanDuel promo code each offer bonus bets after new users place a wager of $5 or more. DraftKings is offering $300 in bonus bets after your first bet of $5 or more. FanDuel's latest promo code offers new users $300 in bonus bets. The bet365 bonus code CBSSPORTS provides new users with $365 in bonus bets with the placement of a $10+ bet. Fanatics Sportsbook allows users to bet $10 on each of their first three days and receive $100 in FanCash, for a total of up to $300 in FanCash.

The BetMGM bonus code provides bonus bets if your first bet loses. BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS awards new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses and also gives new users $100 in bonus bets upon sign-up. The Caesars Missouri promo code CBSMO requires new users to win their first bet of at least $5 to get $150 in bonus bets. Those customers who made a deposit will also receive five 100% profit boosts that can be used on any wager of $25 or less.

Bettors can use any of these promotions for Missouri sports betting, which officially became legal on December 1, 2025.

Missouri sports betting preview

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs are currently outside the playoff picture with a 6-6 record, but none of their opponents will be taking them lightly down the stretch this season. They have made the Super Bowl in five of their last six campaigns, winning the title in three of those appearances. Kansas City will try to get back on track when it hosts Houston on Sunday Night Football, with the Chiefs listed as 3.5-point favorites. They are two games back of three teams at 8-4 in the AFC standings, while Houston is also in their way, sitting one game behind the final wild-card spot. Bet the Chiefs at DraftKings here and register now:

Missouri Tigers football and basketball

The Tigers' football team won't be competing in the College Football Playoff this year, but after a third straight winning season in the sixth year of the Eli Drinkwitz era, the Tigers are bowl eligible once again after going 8-4. Missouri is bowl eligible for the fifth straight season, and has gone 2-2 in bowl games over that span. Missouri defeated Iowa, 27-24, in the Music City Bowl last year for its second straight bowl win. While the football team prepares for its final game, the college basketball season picks up momentum, and the Tigers face Kansas in a high-profile non-conference matchup on Sunday. The Tigers and Jayhawks meet at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City for a neutral site contest in a 1 p.m. ET start, and Kansas is ranked No. 21 in the nation. Bet the Tigers at FanDuel here and register now:

St. Louis Blues

The finish of last season showed promise that the Blues could return to their steadiness of the 2010s, which included the franchise's lone Stanley Cup title in 2019. The Blues snatched up recently fired Bruins coach Jim Montgomery five days after he was fired by the Bruins last season, and signed him to a multi-year contract. It's basically unheard of for an outside coach to sign a multi-year deal in the middle of a season, but it worked out for the Blues after closing the season 35-18-7 and making the playoffs. This year has been a slower start, though, but if last year proves anything, there's plenty of time for a turnaround. And Missouri sports bettors can capitalize on the Blues at longer postseason odds for the chance at a significant payday if they believe in the team's chances to replicate last year. Bet the Blues at BetMGM here, and register now:

Responsible gaming

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. 21+ only. MO Only. New Customer Offer (If applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly.

For additional responsible gambling support in Missouri, call Missouri's Problem Gambling Helpline: 888-BETS-OFF (888-238-7633), available 24/7.