The Chiefs were officially eliminated from the AFC West race following their 20-10 loss to the Texans on Sunday Night Football, dropping Kansas City to 6-7 on the season. The launch of Missouri sports betting has led to even more interest in betting on the Chiefs, who have won nine straight division titles, made the playoffs 10 consecutive years, and played in three straight Super Bowls. Although those final two aren't out of the question yet, the Chiefs are longshots to make the postseason at the top Missouri betting apps and Missouri sports betting sites. The Chiefs host the Chargers this week, and they are 4.5-point favorites in the latest NFL odds at Missouri betting sites. This Missouri betting guide breaks down the best betting apps and best sportsbook promos, including instructions on how to claim the Missouri sports betting offers:

Best Missouri sports betting apps

DraftKings Missouri sportsbook review

DraftKings is one of the most recognized sportsbooks in the country, and it's one of only two operators launching in Missouri with an untethered license. The DraftKings Missouri app is designed to keep the most popular betting options front and center, and regular users can expect frequent profit boosts and bonus bet opportunities. Its fast, intuitive interface makes live betting and building same-game parlays effortless. DraftKings also offers some of the strongest welcome bonuses in the market, including the latest DraftKings Missouri promo code.

Now that sports betting has launched in Missouri, new DraftKings users receive $300 in bonus bets instantly after their first $5 wager:

FanDuel Missouri sportsbook review

FanDuel holds the largest market share of any online sportsbook in the United States, and Missouri becomes the 24th state (plus Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico) where the operator is now live. The FanDuel Sportsbook app delivers an easy-to-use interface and a smooth cash-out feature, making it simple to take advantage of the latest FanDuel Missouri promo code. As the industry's largest operator, it also offers an expansive selection of online sports bets and attractive promos and parlay boosts.

In Missouri, new FanDuel users receive $300 in bonus bets if their first $5 wager wins:

bet365 Missouri sportsbook review

One of the newer operators in the United States, bet365 Sportsbook has been a major player in the United Kingdom for 25 years. Now live in Missouri, the bet365 sportsbook app has quickly gained popularity thanks to its generous sign-up bonus and impressive daily promotions. Users can take advantage of regular superboosts that increase same-game parlay payouts by 50%, as well as daily 30% profit boosts on same-game parlays across most sports. Sign up for Bet365 Missouri here to claim $365 in bonus bets:

BetMGM sportsbook review

BetMGM sportsbook is built on the back of a giant in the hospitality and entertainment industry, and that's the driving force behind one of the best rewards programs in online sports betting. When you wager with the BetMGM sportsbook app, you'll earn rewards points and tier credits that can be redeemed for free bets, stays at BetMGM hotels and resorts, and one-in-a-lifetime opportunities for trips and tickets to premium events. The site also offers reliable customer support with a 24/7 live chat and offers a BetMGM Missouri promo code.

In Missouri, new BetMGM users can receive up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses:

Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri review

Perhaps best known as an online retailer of sports apparel and merchandise, Fanatics Sportsbook launched in 2023 with a retail sportsbook at FedEx Field (now Northwest Stadium and home to the Washington Commanders) before acquiring PointsBet's U.S. operations later that year. Now, the Fanatics Sportsbook app is available in 22 states and Washington D.C., with launch scheduled for Dec. 1 in Missouri. Fanatics offers another unique reward experience, as it gives users FanCash for every bet which can then be used on bonus bets or in the Fanatics app to buy sports gear. Check out the Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code.

In Missouri, new Fanatics Sportsbook users can receive up to $300 FanCash over their first three days.

Caesars Sportsbook Missouri review

Caesars has been a fixture in the gaming industry for decades, and that past plays a role in Caesars Sportsbook offering one of the most unique experiences in online sports betting. The Caesars Rewards loyalty program can also be used at brick-and-mortar Caesars resorts, and the sportsbook offers some of the most competitive odds in the marketplace, along with the Caesars Missouri promo code. You'll also have the advantage of several withdrawal and deposit methods so that you can play on the fly and access your winnings quickly.

New Caesars Sportsbook users in Missouri can use code CBSMO and bet $5, get $150 if you win:

Where to bet on sports in Missouri

The DraftKings promo code, bet365 bonus code, Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, and FanDuel promo code each offer bonus bets after new users place a wager of $5 or more. DraftKings is offering $300 in bonus bets after your first bet of $5 or more. FanDuel's latest promo code offers new users $300 in bonus bets. The bet365 bonus code CBSSPORTS provides new users with $365 in bonus bets with the placement of a $10+ bet. Fanatics Sportsbook allows users to bet $10 on each of their first three days and receive $100 in FanCash, for a total of up to $300 in FanCash.

The BetMGM bonus code provides bonus bets if your first bet loses. BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS awards new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses and also gives new users $100 in bonus bets upon sign-up. The Caesars Missouri promo code CBSMO requires new users to win their first bet of at least $5 to get $150 in bonus bets. Those customers who made a deposit will also receive five 100% profit boosts that can be used on any wager of $25 or less.

Bettors can use any of these promotions for Missouri sports betting, which officially became legal on December 1, 2025.

Missouri sports betting preview

Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes is a two-time NFL MVP winner and has finished in the top seven of the award voting in four of the last five seasons. The elite quarterback is outside the top-five favorites to win the award this season in the Chiefs' 6-6 start. He's a longshot to win a third NFL MVP award this year, despite his unquestioned greatness. Kansas City has been one of the most underperforming teams this season, despite Mahomes ranking third in the league in passing yards (3,238) and fifth in passing touchdowns (22) through 13 weeks. If the Chiefs run the table and make the playoffs, maybe Mahomes could return in the MVP conversation, so if you are looking for a huge payday and are willing to take a risk, Mahomes could be a viable NFL MVP longshot at Missouri sports betting apps. Bet the Chiefs at DraftKings here and register now:

Missouri Tigers football and basketball

The Tigers' football team won't be competing in the College Football Playoff this year, but after a third straight winning season in the sixth year of the Eli Drinkwitz era, the Tigers are bowl eligible once again after going 8-4. Missouri is bowl eligible for the fifth straight season, and has gone 2-2 in bowl games over that span. Missouri defeated Iowa, 27-24, in the Music City Bowl last year for its second straight bowl win. Bet the Tigers at FanDuel here and register now:

St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues looked like they were destined to miss the NHL playoffs for a third consecutive season when they fired Drew Bannister early last season. However, when they were able to seize an opportunity to hire former Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery less than a week after he was relieved of his duties in Beantown and Montgomery was able to engineer a postseason run. The Blues are off to another sluggish start in 2025-26, and Montgomery still has plenty of time to turn things around. They're +255 to make the postseason. Bet the Blues at BetMGM here, and register now:

Responsible gaming

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. 21+ only. MO Only. New Customer Offer (If applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly.

For additional responsible gambling support in Missouri, call Missouri's Problem Gambling Helpline: 888-BETS-OFF (888-238-7633), available 24/7.