Those looking to place wagers on this week's sporting events have plenty of options, as the top sportsbooks around all have different promotions going on for new users. We'll take a look at what these promotions are, how they compare to one another and then examine some of the top sporting events this week.

Sportsbook offers

FanDuel, DraftKings, BetMGM, Caesars, Fanatics and bet365 are all offering different promotions for new users. Here's a closer look at what each sportsbook is offering.

Brand Promo CBS promo code FanDuel Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required DraftKings Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets instantly None required Fanatics Bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets None required BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings your next 10 bets CBSDYW bet365 Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365

Fanatics and BetMGM are offering bet insurance promotions that could net new users at least $1,000 in bonus bets. BetMGM's is simple: you receive first-bet insurance of up to $1,500. If your first bet loses, you receive your stake back in the form of bonus bets up to $1,500, meaning if you bet $100 and lose, you'd receive $100 in bonus bets. But if you bet over $1,500 and lose, you'd receive $1,500 in bonus bets.

As for Fanatics, the sportsbook offers first-bet insurance for each of your first 10 days on the sportsbook for up to $100 each day, bringing a maximum return of $1,000. If your first bet on any of those 10 days loses, you receive your stake back in bonus bets up to $100. So in order to receive the maximum amount of bonus bets from either sportsbook, you'd either have to bet and lose 10 $100 bets with Fanatics over 10 days or lose a $1,500 first bet with BetMGM. If you win those wagers, you keep your winnings and don't receive bonus bets.

Caesars' promotion gives profit boosts for bets after your initial wager. Once you place a first bet of at least $1, your next 10 bets receive a 100% profit boost. The maximum wager for each rewarded profit boost is $25, and the maximum additional winnings for each rewarded profit boost is $2,500.

FanDuel, DraftKings and bet365 are offering "bet and get" promotions. This means that new users place an initial bet and get bonus bets as a result. All of the initial bets for these three sportsbooks are for $5, with FanDuel offering $200 in bonus bets and DraftKings and bet365 giving out $150 in bonus bets. The difference between FanDuel's promo and that of DraftKings and bet365, however, is that you need to win your first bet at FanDuel in order to receive the $200 in bonus bets. That's not the case at DraftKings and bet365, however, as placing any bet of at least $5 instantly returns $150 in bonus bets whether that very first wager wins or loses.

Big games going on this week

All eyes will be on the world of college basketball this week as the road to the sport's championship begins. Duke, Auburn, Houston and Florida are the top seeds, while Alabama, Tennessee, Michigan State and St. John's are among the other teams positioned to make deep runs. The first games in Dayton tip off on Tuesday as the final stragglers compete to earn spots in the full bracket before action begins in earnest on Thursday.

Did you know MLB regular season games begin this week? Yes, even though it's the middle of March, the first two games of the year are this Tuesday and Wednesday as the Chicago Cubs take on the defending World Series champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers, in Tokyo, Japan. Both teams have Japanese stars on the roster, with the Dodgers headlined by Shohei Ohtani. L.A. also has right-handed pitchers Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki, and those two will start these two games in their native Japan. The Cubs also have a star Japanese pitcher in Shota Imanga, and he's slated to get a start this week, as well. Chicago's Seiya Suzuki, a key hitter in the lineup, will also be playing in his home country.

The NBA is entering the home stretch before the playoffs, and there are a lot of intriguing games between playoff hopefuls this week. The Los Angeles Lakers host the Denver Nuggets on Thursday before taking on the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday. Denver also plays Golden State on Tuesday.

There's also plenty of NHL games on the docket this week, with the headliner being the Florida Panthers and Washington Capitals going head-to-head on Saturday in a showdown between the top two teams in the Eastern Conference. Other notable games include the Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Calgary Flames on Tuesday, the Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday, and the Winnipeg Jets vs. Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.

Responsible gaming

All bettors should be careful when placing wagers, and these sportsbooks all offer different resources. DraftKings, for example, offers a full page about responsible gambling and also allows users to implement different limits, such as time, wager and deposit limits, as well as cool-off periods and a self-exclusion list. On Fanatics, you can find various tools that you can set yourself, like wager and deposit limits, timeouts and time-based wager limits. FanDuel, BetMGM, Caesars and bet365 all offer various tools and resources for bettors, as well.

You can also utilize these resources for those who need problem gambling assistance.