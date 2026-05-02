The latest FanDuel Racing promo code offers new users a $25 bonus with a $5 bet, which can be unlocked by wagering on the 2026 Kentucky Derby on Saturday. A 20-horse field is set to run at Churchill Downs, with Renegade the 4-1 morning-line favorite in the 2026 Kentucky Derby odds. The 2026 Kentucky Derby start time is 6:57 p.m. ET. Claim $25 in bonus funds at FanDuel Racing here:

For complete information, including terms and conditions of the promo, check out our FanDuel Racing promo code review page.

How to sign up for FanDuel Racing and claim the promo

The process for signing up for FanDuel Racing and claiming this promo code is very simple.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page to be taken to FanDuel Racing or click here. Enter your personal information and agree to the terms and conditions Make your first deposit through your banking information, credit card, debit card, Venmo or PayPal Click on "Promos" and then "Learn More" on the signup bonus Place your first wager of $5 or more

The main page of the app is "Racing," which shows popular races of the day, races starting soon and a list of top tracks. You can also click "Tracks" at the bottom of the app to search for a specific racetrack, should you please.

When you find the race you want to wager on, you choose what type of wager you want to make – Win, Win/Place/Show, Exacta, Trifecta, Superfecta, Daily Double, Pick 3 and Pick 4. When choosing the horse or horses you want to wager on, you click the number on the far right of the screen, which is that horse's odds. Then, you will have the option to choose how much you'd like to wager. Once you place your first bet, you will be credited with a $25 bonus. Click here to sign up for FanDuel Racing:

2026 Kentucky Derby betting preview

Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert is always a storyline at Triple Crown races, and he will be in the spotlight again on Saturday night at Churchill Downs. He is tied for the most Kentucky Derby wins (6) by a trainer, so he will go for the outright record this year. Baffert also holds the records for Triple Crown wins (17) and most Preakness Stakes victories (8).

He has two horses in the Kentucky Derby field, but they are both longshots in the Kentucky Derby odds. Potente is 20-1 from the No. 14 post position, which has not produced a winner in 65 years, while Litmus Test is 30-1 from the No. 4 gate, which has not featured a winner since 2010. Renegade, who is trained by Todd Pletcher, is the 4-1 favorite in the morning-line odds. Claim your $25 bonus at FanDuel Racing here:

Rules and responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is taken very seriously across all racebooks, including FanDuel Racing. Responsible gambling resources include the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG) and Gamblers Anonymous. Be smart. Bet smart. Wager responsibly. Those in need of help can also call or text 1-800-MY-RESET (1-800-697-3738). Help is available 24 hours per day and seven days per week.