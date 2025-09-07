The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $300 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more, and the Week 1 NFL schedule continues with Bills vs. Ravens (-1) on Sunday Night Football. The game has an over-under of 50.5, down one from the opener, while the spread has swung a full three points from where it opened. Click here to get the newest bet365 bonus code and take advantage of one of the best sportsbook promos:

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $300 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and make sure to enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $5 on anything.

After making that first bet with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $300 in bonus bets if that first bet wins or loses. You can divide the $300 in bonus bets however you'd like, but just note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Sunday NFL betting preview

The night ends with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills facing Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football. The Ravens are slim one-point favorites, one of the smallest NFL spreads of the week. SportsLine's model is call for a 27-25 Bills home victory in a rematch of a Divisional Round playoff game from a season ago.

Vegas insider Todd Furhman agrees, telling SportsLine, "I'm a sucker for revenge...and playoff revenge is a dish best served cold (or warm in September?) in Western, NY. The Bills defense concerns me as they've been dealing with some injuries on the back end for an unsettled secondary. Yes, the Bills offense is as dynamic as you'll find playing at home but this Ravens defense will be up for the task. Give me the rare road favorite on SNF to start the season with a W." Claim the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up for bet365 here:

Responsible Gaming

All bettors need to practice responsible gaming, and bet365 has tools to help, such as deposit limits and stake limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-GAMBLER.