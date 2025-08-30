The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing their first wager of $5 or more, and the Week 1 college football schedule is loaded with exciting matchups. Saturday's slate includes No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 1 Texas, No. 8 Alabama vs. Florida State, and No. 4 Clemson vs. No. 9 LSU. Click here to get the newest bet365 bonus code and take advantage of one of the best sportsbook promos:

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and make sure to enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $5 on anything.

After making that first bet with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets if that first bet wins or loses. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but just note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Saturday college football betting preview

In college football betting, No. 4 Clemson will be looking to get off to a hot start when it faces No. 9 LSU in a matchup between teams with high expectations. Both teams are led by veteran quarterbacks in Cade Klubnik (Clemson) and Garrett Nussmeier (LSU). Clemson is a 4-point favorite in the Week 1 college football odds, while the over/under is 57.5 for that Death Valley showdown in Clemson.

There are six games involving FBS teams that begin at 10 p.m. ET or later, providing plenty of betting action late into the night. Hawaii opened its campaign with a 23-20 win over Stanford last week, but it is a 16.5-point underdog at Arizona on Saturday. Other late games include Oregon State (-1.5) vs. California, Utah (-5.5) at UCLA, and Washington (-21.5) vs. Colorado State. Bet on every Week 1 college football game by claiming the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up for bet365 here:

Responsible Gaming

All bettors need to practice responsible gaming, and bet365 has tools to help, such as deposit limits and stake limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-GAMBLER.