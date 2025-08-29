The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing their first wager of $5 or more, and there are more Week 1 college football games on Friday. No. 12 Illinois is the lone top-25 team in action against Western Illinois. There are several power-conference matchups at 8 p.m. ET, when Baylor hosts Auburn and Colorado faces Georgia Tech. All 30 MLB teams are in action, along with two WNBA games and US Open tennis matches throughout the day. Click here to get the newest bet365 bonus code and take advantage of one of the best sportsbook promos:

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and make sure to enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $5 on anything.

After making that first bet with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets if that first bet wins or loses. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but just note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Friday college football betting preview

In college football betting, there are nationally televised games taking place throughout the evening on Friday, starting with Army (-14.5) vs. Tarleton State at 6 p.m. ET. Auburn will try to nail down its starting quarterback when it goes on the road as a 2-point favorite at Baylor in an 8 p.m. ET kickoff. The Tigers brought in transfer Jackson Arnold from Oklahoma, but he has not secured the full-time starting job over freshman Deuce Knight or Stanford transfer Ashton Daniels. Colorado will have a new quarterback on the field as well when it hosts Georgia Tech as a 4-point home underdog. Bet on every Week 1 college football game by claiming the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up for bet365 here:

MLB betting preview

All 15 games on the Friday MLB schedule begin after 6:30 p.m. ET, including Blue Jays (-135) vs. Brewers at 7:07 p.m. ET for anyone interested in MLB betting. Those teams have the two best records in the majors, and Milwaukee has the top road record while Toronto has the best home record. Neither team has been particularly impressive recently though, with the Blue Jays going 15-14 over the past month and the Brewers going 5-8 since their franchise-record 14-game winning streak was snapped on Aug. 17. Other matchups on Friday include the Royals (-120) vs. Tigers and Dodgers (-190) vs. Diamondbacks. Take advantage of the latest bet365 bonus code offer when you sign up for bet365 here:

Responsible Gaming

All bettors need to practice responsible gaming, and bet365 has tools to help, such as deposit limits and stake limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-GAMBLER.