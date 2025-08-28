The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more, and Thursday night brings Week 1 college football games along with MLB and WNBA matchups. Minnesota hosts Buffalo in a nationally televised college football game at 8 p.m. ET, while Cincinnati faces Nebraska in Kansas City at 9 p.m. ET. In the MLB, the White Sox will try to upset the Yankees in the final game of the day (7:40 p.m. ET). The NFL regular season begins next week as well, and news broke on Thursday that Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons was traded to the Packers. Green Bay is +750 to win the NFC and +1400 to win the Super Bowl at bet365. Click here to get the newest bet365 bonus code and take advantage of one of the best sportsbook promos:

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and make sure to enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $5 on anything.

After making that first bet with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets if that first bet wins or loses. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but just note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Thursday college football betting preview

Minnesota and Buffalo will both have new starting quarterbacks under center when they square off on Thursday night. The Golden Gophers, who are coming off an 8-5 season, will have sophomore quarterback Drake Lindsey on the field. Buffalo is turning to Kansas State transfer Ta'Quan Roberson after the Bulls set a school record for most wins under a first-year coach (Pete Lembo) last season. Minnesota is a 17.5-point favorite in that matchup, but the model recommends taking the Over (43.5), which is hitting in almost 70% of simulations. Thursday's college football schedule also includes Nebraska (-6.5) vs. Cincinnati and Wisconsin (-18.5) vs. Miami (OH). Bet on every Week 1 college football game by claiming the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up for bet365 here:

MLB betting preview

There are baseball games throughout the day on Thursday, with the evening slate including the Phillies (-181) vs. Braves and Yankees (-198) at White Sox. One of the model's top picks is Atlanta to pull off an upset as a +150 underdog. The Braves are winning in 49% of simulations, creating clear value at these odds. Take advantage of the latest bet365 bonus code offer when you sign up for bet365 here:

Responsible Gaming

All bettors need to practice responsible gaming, and bet365 has tools to help, such as deposit limits and stake limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-GAMBLER.