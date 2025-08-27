The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more, and there is a full slate of 15 MLB games on Wednesday and two WNBA games. The Week 1 college football schedule begins on Thursday, and you can get sports picks for several of those games below. Click here to get the newest bet365 bonus code and take advantage of one of the best sportsbook promos:

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and make sure to enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $5 on anything.

After making that first bet with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets if that first bet wins or loses. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but just note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Week 1 college football betting preview

Thursday's slate begins with South Florida vs. No. 25 Boise State at 5:30 p.m. ET, as the Broncos try to maintain their success after losing star running back Ashton Jeanty to the NFL. He was the primary driver of Boise State's run to the College Football Playoff last season, but quarterback Maddux Madsen is back after passing for 3,018 yards and 23 touchdowns. The Broncos are 5.5-point favorites in the college football betting odds at bet365, and SportsLine's proven computer model has Boise State covering the spread in well over 60% of its latest simulations. Bet on every Week 1 college football game by claiming the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up for bet365 here:

MLB betting preview

In MLB betting, Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani will be on the mound for Los Angeles against Cincinnati at 8:40 p.m. ET. Ohtani has struggled in his last two starts, allowing four earned runs against the Angels on Aug. 13 before giving up five earned runs against the Rockies on Aug. 20. The Dodgers have lost four straight games with Ohtani on the mound, but they are heavy -210 favorites against the Reds on Wednesday. SportsLine's model has Cincinnati winning in 46% of simulations, providing value at +175, which has implied odds of 36.6%. Take advantage of the latest bet365 bonus code offer when you sign up for bet365 here:

WNBA betting preview

In WNBA betting, the two-game slate begins when the Atlanta Dream and Las Vegas Aces battle for second place in the league. The Aces won their 11th consecutive games on Monday night, clinching a playoff berth. Atlanta set a franchise record for wins when it beat the Liberty on Saturday, and the Dream are 2.5-point home favorites in the WNBA odds. The second game of the day has Connecticut listed as a 4-point road favorite against Dallas at bet365 in a matchup between two of the worst teams in the league. Claim $200 in bonus bets here:

Responsible Gaming

All bettors need to practice responsible gaming, and bet365 has tools to help, such as deposit limits and stake limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-GAMBLER.