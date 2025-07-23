New users can get $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more by using the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. With another full MLB slate plus the 2025 MLS All-Star Game on Wednesday, July 23, there are plenty of ways to partake in online sports betting action. The MLS All-Stars look to avenge their 4-1 loss to Liga MX from last year's All-Star Game as one option on betting sites. Sign up for bet365 here to get a $150 bonus with the promo code CBSBET365 or click "CLAIM BONUS" below to get the newest bet365 promo code for Wednesday.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

For those who haven't used bet365 before and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and make sure to enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $5 on anything.

After making that first bet with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets if that first bet wins or loses. You can divvy up the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but just note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account.

Wednesday MLB betting preview

Max Fried showcased why the Yankees signed him to an eight-year, $218 million contract this offseason with his dominant start to the 2025 MLB season, pitching to a 1.92 ERA over 17 starts from March to June. However, the 31-year-old has a 6.43 ERA in three July starts as he takes the ball for the New York Yankees against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday in the rubber match between the two top teams in the American League East. Chris Bassitt (10-4, 3.89 ERA) starts for the Blue Jays, who hold a three-game lead in the AL East over the Yankees. Bassitt has a 5.56 ERA in two starts against New York this season.

The Yankees are -135 favorites, with the Blue Jays as +115 underdogs, in the latest Wednesday MLB odds for MLB betting on bet365. Fried's over/under for total strikeouts is 4.5 in Wednesday MLB player prop bets as he makes his first start since the MLB All-Star Break. Other notable matchups include Red Sox vs. Phillies (-155), Orioles vs. Guardians (-130) and Athletics vs. Rangers (-140). Get $150 in bonus bets when you sign up for bet365 here:

Wednesday WNBA betting preview

The Phoenix Mercury (15-7) host the Atlanta Dream (13-10) at 10 p.m. ET in a standalone WNBA affair on Wednesday with Atlanta playing the second half of a back-to-back while Phoenix plays its first game since the WNBA All-Star Break. The Dream lost to Las Vegas, 87-72, on Tuesday. Allisha Gray, the Dream's leading scorer at 18.6 points per game this season, scored 24 points with All-Star Brionna Jones held to seven points and Brittney Griner had nine points on Tuesday. Satou Sabally leads the Mercury at 19.1 ppg this season. Phoenix is a 7.5-point favorite with the over/under set at 161.5 points on Wednesday. The Mercury are 7-4 against the spread at home this season, while the Dream are 6-5 ATS on the road. Bet your favorite team at bet365 and get a $150 bonus with the latest bet365 bonus code:

MLS All-Star Game betting preview

The biggest star's status for the 2025 MLS All-Star Game has been revealed as Lionel Messi will miss the 2025 MLS All-Star Game as the best in the MLS take on the best in Mexico's Liga MX at 9 p.m. ET from Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas. The Liga MX All-Stars are slight favorites at +125 odds at bet365, compared to the MLS All-Stars at +135, and a draw is priced at +320 in the latest 2025 MLS All-Star Game odds on bet365. Liga MX defeated MLS, 4-1, last year, and the leagues are 1-1-1 against one another since 2021 in All-Star Games. You can use the latest bet365 promo code to get $150 in bonus bets, win or lose, for the MLS All-Star Game and more here:

Responsible Gaming

All bettors need to practice responsible gaming, and bet365 has tools to help, such as deposit limits and stake limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-GAMBLER.