There is a full slate of 11 preseason games taking place during the Saturday NFL schedule, and NFL fans can score $150 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 for new users. Five of those games begin at 7 p.m. ET or later, including Cowboys vs. Ravens. There is also a 15-game MLB schedule and the third round of the PGA Tour's BMW Championship is heading for the final few holes on Saturday. Click here to get the newest bet365 bonus code and take advantage of one of the best sportsbook promos:

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and make sure to enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $5 on anything.

After making that first bet with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets if that first bet wins or loses. You can divvy up the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but just note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Saturday NFL betting preview

The Ravens are well known for their preseason success under head coach John Harbaugh, which continued last week with their 24-16 win over the Colts. They will be without quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry on Saturday night, along with other front-line starters. Dallas will not have starting quarterback Dak Prescott on the field either, so the Ravens are 1.5-point favorites in the Saturday NFL odds at bet365.

Other games on Saturday night include the Giants (-3.5) vs. Jets and Chargers (-7) at Rams, which both begin at 7 p.m. ET as well. The Chargers have won their first two preseason games by at least two touchdowns, and starting quarterback Justin Herbert is expected to play a series or two on Saturday. The over/under is up to 39 in that matchup, and you can claim $150 in bonus bets here:

Saturday MLB betting preview

There are a pair of games between teams with winning records on Saturday night, starting with the Reds (64-59) vs. Brewers (77-44) at 6:40 p.m. ET. Milwaukee extended its winning streak to a franchise record-tying 13 games with a shocking comeback win on Friday, climbing out of an 8-1 hole in a 10-8 win. The Brewers have won 28 of their last 32 games, and they are -135 road favorites in the Saturday MLB odds.

Later in the evening, the Dodgers (69-53) will try to take back over first place in the NL West when they host the Padres (69-53) at 9:10 p.m. ET. Los Angeles picked up a 3-2 win in the series opener on Friday, putting the teams in a tie for first place in the division. Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell (2-1, 2.37 ERA) is facing Padres starter Dylan Cease (5-10, 4.52), with Los Angeles listed as the -130 favorite. Take advantage of the latest bet365 bonus code offer when you sign up for bet365 here.

Responsible Gaming

All bettors need to practice responsible gaming, and bet365 has tools to help, such as deposit limits and stake limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-GAMBLER.