Wednesday's sports calendar is a busy one with a full 15-game MLB slate, including Shohei Ohtani taking the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers, and more. The two-way superstar made his season pitching debut in June, and he has a 2.25 ERA as he's being worked up to pitch deeper into games. He also hit a home run in his last start and has a homer in four straight games

Wednesday MLB betting preview

Death, taxes, and the New York Yankees defeating the Minnesota Twins. The Yankees go for the sweep over the Twins on Wednesday at 7 p.m. after a 9-1 victory on Tuesday to improve to 125-44 (.740) since 2002, including the postseason, against the Twins. The Yankees also went 6-0 against the Twins last season. Giancarlo Stanton went 4-for-5 with a home run and three RBI and Aaron Judge had his 38th home run of the season on Tuesday. The Yankees are scheduled to start Cam Schlittler, who has a 4.38 ERA over five starts in his rookie season, with the Twins starting Joe Ryan (11-5, 2.79 ERA).

The Yankees are -130 favorites at home, while the Twins are +110 underdogs in the latest MLB odds. Other notable matchups include Braves (+165) vs. Mets (-200), Red Sox (+145) vs. Astros (-170) and Dodgers (-205) vs. Angels (+170).

Wednesday WNBA betting preview

The New York Liberty play the second half of a back-to-back when they face the Las Vegas Aces at 9:30 p.m. ET. The Liberty are coming off a 105-97 victory over the Sparks on Tuesday to improve to 21-11 this season behind 24 points from Emma Meesseman in her fifth game with New York after signing from overseas. Meesseman, 32, is making her WNBA return for the first time since 2022, and the 6-foot-4 center's Liberty debut comes at an important time with Breanna Stewart (knee) still out. The Aces, winners of back-to-back WNBA titles before the Liberty won last year, are 18-14 and enter on a four-game winning streak. Las Vegas is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest WNBA odds, with an over/under set at 171 points. A'ja Wilson, who is second in the WNBA in scoring at 22.2 points per game, has an over/under for total points set at 22.5 points. Meesseman has an over/under for total points set at 14.5 points (Over -125, Under -105).

BMW Championship betting preview

The 2025 BMW Championship tees off in less than 24 hours with the second leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs beginning on Thursday. The 50-golfer field, which was cut down from the 75 golfers who made the initial FedEx Cup playoffs, is highlighted by Scottie Scheffler pursuing his second straight FedEx Cup title to cap off another incredible year for the world's No. 1-ranked player. Scheffler is the +260 favorite to win the 2025 BMW Championship, and he's listed at -200 in the latest 2025 BMW Championship odds to finish in the top five. Scheffler has eight top-five finishes over his last 12 tournaments, finishing in the top 10 in each of those 12 events. Rory McIlroy follows at +675 odds with Xander Schauffele at +1900. Longshot bettors may be intrigued by options such as Matt Fitzpatrick (+3700), Justin Rose (+4500) or Rickie Fowler (+6000) for 2025 BMW Championship bets.

