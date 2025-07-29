The latest bet365 bonus code offers new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a wager of $5 or more, whether it wins or loses. Tuesday's sports schedule is filled with betting opportunities as 16 games are set to unfold in the MLB, and the WNBA features three marquee matchups. The MLB schedule begins with Blue Jays vs. Orioles at 12:35 p.m. ET and wraps up at 10:05 p.m. ET with Mariners vs. Athletics. Meanwhile, Cameron Brink is set to make her return from a torn ACL when the Los Angeles Sparks host the Las Vegas Aces at 10 p.m. Sign up for bet365 here to get a $150 bonus with the promo code CBSBET365, or click "CLAIM BONUS" below to get the newest bet365 promo code for Tuesday:

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

For those who haven't used bet365 before and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and make sure to enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $5 on anything.

After making that first bet with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets if that first bet wins or loses. You can divvy up the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but just note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account.

Tuesday MLB betting preview

In MLB betting, the Philadelphia Phillies look to bounce back after suffering a surprising loss to the Chicago White Sox on Monday. The Phillies are trying to catch the Mets in the NL West, and they'll turn to left-hander Jesus Luzardo (8-5, 4.58 ERA) on Tuesday. The Phillies are -180 favorites, according to the latest MLB odds at bet365, while the over/under for total runs scored is 9. Elsewhere on the MLB schedule, Justin Verlander (1-8, 4.70 ERA) will take the mound when the San Francisco Giants host the Pittsburgh Pirates at 9:45 p.m. ET. The Giants are -170 money line favorites, and Verlander's over/under for total strikeouts is 4.5. Get $150 in bonus bets when you sign up for bet365 here:

Tuesday WNBA betting preview

Tuesday's WNBA action begins with a matchup between the Atlanta Dream and Golden State Valkyries at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Dream are coming off an impressive 90-86 victory over the Minnesota Lynx, who currently have the best record in the league. Atlanta is favored by 8 points in the latest WNBA odds at bet365, while the over/under for total points scored is 156.5. The other two matchups on Tuesday feature Sky vs. Mystics and Aces vs. Sparks. The Mystics are favored by 7.5 points at home against the Sky, while the Sparks are 2-point underdogs at home against the Aces. Bet on the WNBA at bet365 and get a $150 bonus with the latest bet365 bonus code:

Responsible Gaming

All bettors need to practice responsible gaming, and bet365 has tools to help, such as deposit limits and stake limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-GAMBLER.