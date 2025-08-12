Anyone looking to take advantage of the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets instantly, has plenty of options for online sports betting on Tuesday. The Yankees are 124-44 for a .738 win percentage against the Minnesota Twins, including the postseason, since 2002, and are coming off a 6-2 win on Monday. As one of 15 games on the MLB schedule, as well as WNBA action and the upcoming BMW Championship, there are plenty of ways to use the latest bet365 bonus code. Sign up for bet365 here to get a $150 bonus with the promo code CBSBET365, or click "CLAIM BONUS" below to get the newest bet365 bonus code and take advantage of one of the best sportsbook promos:

Tuesday MLB betting preview

Paul Skenes continues one of the most dominating pitching seasons in recent MLB history when he takes the ball on Tuesday for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Milwaukee Brewers, who have the best record in baseball. Skenes leads the sport with a 1.94 ERA, while ranking fourth in WHIP (0.93) and sixth in strikeouts (162). The 23-year-old phenom is coming off six shutout innings with eight strikeouts against the Reds on Thursday, and after the Pirates started 9-11 over his first 20 starts since the All-Star break despite dominating the majority of those starts, Pittsburgh is 3-1 in his four outings since the All-Star Break. The Brewers are -115 favorites at home, while the Pirates are -105 underdogs in the latest MLB odds on bet365 for MLB betting. Skenes' strikeout total is set at 6.5 (Over -150, Under +120) in Tuesday MLB player prop bets. Other notable matchups include Cubs (+100) vs. Blue Jays (-120), Red Sox (-105) vs. Astros (-115) and Padres (+105) vs. Giants (-125).

Tuesday WNBA betting preview

The Los Angeles Sparks host the New York Liberty at 10 p.m. ET in a standalone contest following the Dallas Stars vs. Indiana Fever at 7:30 p.m. ET, with Caitlin Clark (groin) still out for the Fever. The Liberty (20-11) continue to play without Breanna Stewart, as the two-time WNBA MVP suffered a knee injury in a loss against the Sparks on July 26. New York is 3-5 over eight games dating back to July 26, but the Liberty won three straight contests before an 83-71 loss to the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Sparks are 9-2 over their last 11 games, improving to 15-16 on the season. The Liberty are 3.5-point favorites in the latest WNBA odds on bet365, with an over/under set at 178 points. Sabrina Ionescu has an over/under for total points set at 20.5 points, and she's gone Under this total in three straight games for the Liberty. Meanwhile, Sparks guard Kelsey Plum has an over/under for total points set at 19.5 points, and she's gone Over this total in six of her last eight contests.

Tuesday PGA Tour betting

We are one day closer to the BMW Championship teeing off on Thursday, August 14, to mark the second of three legs in the FedEx Cup playoffs. Justin Rose shocked the PGA Tour with a FedEx St. Jude Championship victory at +1000 odds as one of the longest longshots in the field, which could make picking a longshot in the 50-golfer 2025 BMW Championship field an intriguing bet. Scottie Scheffler is the +260 favorite to win the BMW Championship 2025. Rory McIlroy has the next-lowest odds at +675, but bet365 is currently offering a boost to play McIlroy at +800 odds. Rose is +4500 to pull off another shocking victory.

Responsible Gaming

All bettors need to practice responsible gaming, and bet365 has tools to help, such as deposit limits and stake limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-GAMBLER.