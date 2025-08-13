A champion will be crowned between two of the biggest soccer clubs in the world on Wednesday, one option to utilize the latest bet365 promo code CBSBET365, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets instantly after their first $5 wager. PSG plays Tottenham in the 2025 UEFA Super Cup final at 3 p.m. ET on Paramount+. The Wednesday sports calendar also features a full 15-game schedule and WNBA contests as online sports betting options to claim the latest bet365 bonus code. Sign up for bet365 here to get a $150 bonus with the promo code CBSBET365, or click "CLAIM BONUS" below to get the newest bet365 bonus code and take advantage of one of the best sportsbook promos:

Wednesday MLB betting preview

Death, taxes, and the New York Yankees defeating the Minnesota Twins. The Yankees go for the sweep over the Twins on Wednesday at 7 p.m. after a 9-1 victory on Tuesday to improve to 125-44 (.740) since 2022, including the postseason, against the Twins. The Yankees also went 6-0 against the Twins last season. Giancarlo Stanton went 4-for-5 with a home run and three RBI and Aaron Judge had his 38th home run of the season on Tuesday. The Yankees are scheduled to start Cam Schlittler, who has a 4.38 ERA over five starts in his rookie season, with the Twins starting Joe Ryan (11-5, 2.79 ERA).

The Yankees are -130 favorites at home, while the Twins are +110 underdogs in the latest MLB odds on bet365 for MLB betting. Other notable matchups include Braves (+165) vs. Mets (-200), Red Sox (+145) vs. Astros (-170) and Dodgers (-205) vs. Angels (+170).

Wednesday WNBA betting preview

The New York Liberty play the second half of a back-to-back when they face the Las Vegas Aces at 9:30 p.m. ET. The Liberty are coming off a 105-97 victory over the Sparks on Tuesday to improve to 21-11 this season behind 24 points from Emma Meesseman in her fifth game with New York after signing from overseas. Meesseman, 32, is making her WNBA return for the first time since 2022, and the 6-foot-4 center's Liberty debut comes at an important time with Breanna Stewart (knee) still out. The Aces, winners of back-to-back WNBA titles before the Liberty won last year, are 18-14 and enter on a four-game winning streak. Las Vegas is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest WNBA odds on bet365, with an over/under set at 171 points. A'ja Wilson, who is second in the WNBA in scoring at 22.2 points per game, has an over/under for total points set at 22.5 points. Meesseman has an over/under for total points set at 14.5 points (Over -125, Under -105).

Wednesday soccer betting

The UEFA Super Cup final between the Champions League and Europa League champions takes place on Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET on Paramount+ in a winner-take-all contest to determine the top club in Europe. PSG, the Champions League winners, look to continue the club's dominant year with a UEFA Super Cup title over Tottenham, the Europa League winners. PSG also reached the FIFA Club World Cup Final in July in the United States before falling to Chelsea, 3-0. Both teams are missing some key pieces from their championship runs, including Tottenham without Son Heung-min after a $26 million transfer to LAFC in the MLS. Son had seven goals and nine assists in the Premier League last year. They are also without midfielders James Maddison (knee) and Dejan Kulusevski (knee). PSG is without goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who announced his exit from the club, and Joao Neves (suspension), who scored two goals in the Club World Cup.

PSG are the -225 favorites with Tottenham as +500 underdogs, with a draw priced at +400 in the latest PSG vs. Tottenham odds for the UEFA Super Cup final at bet365 for soccer betting. PSG is -400 to lift the trophy, with Tottenham at +300 odds at bet365.

