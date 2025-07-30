The latest bet365 bonus code offers new users $150 in bonus bets instantly after their first $5 wager, and those funds can be used for MLB and WNBA betting on Wednesday. All 30 teams in the majors are in action, with games beginning at 12:35 p.m. ET. The evening slate includes the Yankees vs. Rays, Reds vs. Dodgers and Athletics vs. Mariners. There are three games in the WNBA, headlined by a nationally-televised showdown between the Minnesota Lynx and New York Liberty at 8 p.m. ET. Sign up for bet365 here to get a $150 bonus with the promo code CBSBET365, or click "CLAIM BONUS" below to get the newest bet365 promo code for Wednesday:

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

For those who haven't used bet365 before and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and make sure to enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $5 on anything.

After making that first bet with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets if that first bet wins or loses. You can divvy up the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but just note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account.

Wednesday MLB betting preview

The Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs will wrap up their three-game series at 2:10 p.m. ET, as Milwaukee aims for a series sweep to take a three-game lead in the National League Central. The Brewers have outscored the Cubs 17-7 through their first two games of the series, and they are -125 favorites in the Wednesday MLB odds at bet365. Other matchups to keep an eye on include the Padres (-110) vs. Mets, Yankees (-140) vs. Rays and Mariners (-150) vs. Athletics. Seattle is one game ahead of Texas for the final American League Wild Card spot, and bet365 has the Mariners at -225 to make the playoffs. Get $150 in bonus bets when you sign up for bet365 here:

Wednesday WNBA betting preview

The Indiana Fever remain without superstar Caitlin Clark due to a groin injury, but they are riding a two-game winning streak heading into their matchup with the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday night. Phoenix is a 3.5-point road favorite in the Wednesday WNBA odds at bet365, while the over/under is 166. The Mercury snapped a three-game losing streak with an 88-72 win over Washington on Sunday. That game begins at 7 p.m. ET, while the Wings (+4) host the Dream at 8 p.m. ET. The biggest game of the night pits the Lynx (-7.5) vs. Liberty at 8 p.m. ET in a rematch of the 2024 WNBA Finals. Bet on the WNBA at bet365 and get a $150 bonus with the latest bet365 bonus code:

Responsible Gaming

All bettors need to practice responsible gaming, and bet365 has tools to help, such as deposit limits and stake limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-GAMBLER.