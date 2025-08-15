All 32 NFL teams will be in action this weekend for Week 2 of the NFL preseason, beginning with a Friday doubleheader of the Titans vs. Falcons at 7 p.m. ET, followed by Chiefs vs. Seahawks at 10 p.m. ET, and NFL fans can score $150 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 for new users. The MLB and WNBA seasons continue as online sports betting options, including the second-place Dodgers playing the first-place San Diego Padres on Friday with Los Angeles starting future Hall of Fame pitcher Clayton Kershaw. Click here to get the newest bet365 bonus code and take advantage of one of the best sportsbook promos:

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and make sure to enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $5 on anything.

After making that first bet with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets if that first bet wins or loses. You can divvy up the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but just note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Friday NFL betting preview

For NFL betting, the Atlanta Falcons host the Tennessee Titans at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, and Cam Ward, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, is expected to start again at quarterback. Ward completed 5 of 8 passes for 67 yards over two series last week, which ended in a 29-7 loss to Tampa Bay. Brandon Allen and Trevor Siemian, who have both started NFL games before, could also see reps for Tennessee. Atlanta quarterbacks Michael Penix Jr. and Kirk Cousins are both unlikely to play. Easton Stick completed 15 of 18 passes for 149 yards in a 17-10 loss to the Lions last week. The Titans are 3-point favorites in the latest preseason NFL odds on bet365.

The Seattle Seahawks host the Kansas City Chiefs at 10 p.m. ET in the second game of a Friday preseason doubleheader. Two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes and the majority of Kansas City starters are unlikely to play, according to head coach Andy Reid. Kansas City lost, 20-17, to the Cardinals in its first preseason game. However, Seattle coach Mike Macdonald said the majority of Seattle starters, including quarterback Sam Darnold, will play on Friday. The Seahawks are 3-point favorites in the latest Chiefs vs. Seahawks odds on bet365, and you can claim $150 in bonus bets here:

Friday MLB betting preview

The St. Louis Cardinals host the New York Yankees on Friday at 8:15 p.m. ET to begin a three-game series with two teams in the middle of Wild Card battles for their respective leagues. The Cardinals (61-61) are 3.5 games out of the final National League Wild Card spot, as given the expanded playoffs, they are still in the race despite a .500 record. The Yankees (64-57) have fallen to the final Wild Card position in the American League after going 4-8 over their last 12 games. The Yankees are starting Luis Gil, who is making just his third start of the season after opening the year on the injured list with a lat strain. Gil has a 7.27 ERA through two starts, but he had a 3.50 ERA in 29 starts last season. The Cardinals are starting Andre Pallante, who has a 4.95 ERA and allowed six runs in 1 2/3 innings against the Cubs on Saturday in his last start.

The Yankees are -135 favorites on the road, while the Cardinals are +115 underdogs in the latest MLB odds on bet365 for MLB betting. Other notable matchups include Tigers (-130) vs. Twins (+110), Rays (+110) vs. Giants (-130) and Padres (+160) vs. Dodgers (-190). Take advantage of the latest bet365 bonus code offer when you sign up for bet365 here.

Friday WNBA betting preview

The Phoenix Mercury host the Las Vegas Aces at 10 p.m. ET in one of five games on the Friday WNBA schedule. The Mercury (19-12) had their three-game winning streak snapped in a 74-66 loss to the Dream on Sunday as they wrap up a four-game homestand. The Aces (19-14) have won five straight games and are 10-3 over their last 13 contests. Las Vegas is coming off an 83-77 victory over the defending champion New York Liberty on Wednesday. The Mercury are 4.5-point favorites in the latest WNBA odds on bet365 with an over/under set at 169 points. A'ja Wilson, who is second in the WNBA in scoring at 22 points per game, has a total points over/under set at 22.5 in WNBA player props at bet365. Get $150 in bonus bets when you sign up for bet365 here:

Responsible Gaming

All bettors need to practice responsible gaming, and bet365 has tools to help, such as deposit limits and stake limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-GAMBLER.