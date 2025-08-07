Week 1 of the 2025 NFL preseason kicks off on Thursday with three games on the schedule, giving you ample opportunities to use the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. The first week of the NFL preseason often comes with uncertainties about who will play, but Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and all healthy starters will play on Thursday as one online sports betting option for sports bettors to use the latest bet365 bonus code, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets after their first wager of $5 or more. Sign up for bet365 here to get a $150 bonus with the promo code CBSBET365, or click "CLAIM BONUS" below to get the newest bet365 promo code and take advantage of one of the best sportsbook promos:

Colts vs. Ravens, 7 p.m. ET

There's no question about who will be the Week 1 starter in the regular season for the Baltimore Ravens, however, the Indianapolis Colts appear to be one of the few teams in the NFL with a true quarterback competition. Colts head coach Shane Steichen said Anthony Richardson will start on Thursday to begin the preseason and play roughly a quarter and a half. Daniel Jones will sub him and play the remainder of the first half. Lamar Jackson won't play for the Ravens.

The Colts are 6-point favorites in the latest NFL odds with an over/under set at 36.5 points. The Ravens had their NFL-record 24-game preseason winning streak snapped in 2023, and they went 1-2 in last year's preseason. Despite allowing his starters to rest, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh always coaches to win, even in the preseason.

Bengals vs. Eagles, 7:30 p.m. ET

For the first time in his NFL career, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has had a completely healthy offseason, and that's led Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor to start his franchise quarterback in the preseason opener. Burrow will be surrounded by Ja'Marr Chase and the entire healthy starting offense for however long he plays, which Taylor said will be multiple drives. Burrow had only played two games in his previous five preseasons, but with the Bengals going 1-4 in Burrow's five regular-season openers, Taylor hopes preseason time together will lead to better early regular-season results. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni didn't publicly share whether his starters will play or not entering Thursday.

The Bengals are 6-point favorites on Thursday, with the over/under set for 37.5 points.

Raiders vs. Seahawks, 10 p.m. ET

Pete Carroll's first game back on the sidelines as Raiders head coach comes against his former franchise, where he spent 14 years and won a Super Bowl as the Seattle head coach. Caroll said the Raiders' starters will play on Thursday, as all eyes will be on the phenom rookie running back Ashton Jeanty, who rushed for 2,601 yards last season at Boise State and was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Las Vegas has a completely made-over offense, with veteran Geno Smith taking over at quarterback. Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald has indicated his starters won't play on Thursday. Rookie quarterback Jalen Milroe, selected in the third round out of Alabama, is expected to play for Seattle.

The Raiders are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Seahawks vs. Raiders odds, with the over/under set for 37 points.

