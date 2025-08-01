The busy Friday sports schedule is opening up the door for fans to play alongside their favorite teams when they use the latest bet365 bonus code that offers $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager. New MLB series will start on Friday, so there is a packed 15-game schedule full of intriguing matchups following Thursday's trade deadline. There are also five WNBA games later in the day, including a standoff between a Caitlin Clark-less Indiana Fever and the Paige Bueckers-led Dallas Wings. Sign up for bet365 here to get a $150 bonus with the promo code CBSBET365, or click "CLAIM BONUS" below to get the newest bet365 promo code for Friday:

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

For those who haven't used bet365 before and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and make sure to enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $5 on anything.

After making that first bet with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets if that first bet wins or loses. You can divvy up the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but just note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account.

Friday MLB betting preview

It's a full day of baseball on Friday, including the start of an interesting three-game series between the Kansas City Royals and the Toronto Blue Jays at 7:07 p.m. ET. The Blue Jays stuttered against the AL East-worst Baltimore Orioles earlier this week, but they are the -155 favorites (risk $155 to win $100) on the money line to win the first game of this series, while Royals and their two-game winning streak are +130 underdogs. Toronto starting pitcher Kevin Gausman is listed at +115 to throw over 5.5 strikeouts, and Royals big bat Bobby Witt Jr. is listed at +195 to get over 1.5 hits at Rogers Centre.

Later in the day, the San Diego Padres look to stay hot as they host the St. Louis Cardinals at 10:10 p.m. ET. The SoCal squad has won five straight and is catching up to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West race, while the visitors have lost two straight. The Padres are -185 favorites to win on Wednesday, and the Cardinals are +150 underdogs. Padres slugger Manny Machado has had two or more hits in seven of his last eight starts, and he is listed at +185 to get over 1.5 hits on Friday. Get $150 in bonus bets when you sign up for bet365 here:

Friday WNBA betting preview

One of the league's most polarizing matchups kicks off the Friday WNBA slate with the Wings hosting the Fever at 7:30 p.m. ET. Clark and company took care of business with a 102-83 win when these teams last met, but the superstar will not play on Friday as she continues to recover from a groin injury. Still, it's no surprise the Fever are 3.5-point favorites to win this second meeting. The over/under for total points is 174.5, and Bueckers is listed at +100 to total over 17.5 points.

In West Coast action, the Seattle Storm will try to stay hot when they face the LA Sparks. Seattle has won six of its last 10 games and is making its way up the Western Conference standings. The Storm are 5.5-point favorites heading into this evening matchup, and the over/under for total points is 168.5. Sparks lead points-getter Kelsey Plum is listed at -105 to hit over 18.5 points on Friday. Bet on the WNBA at bet365 and get a $150 bonus with the latest bet365 bonus code:

Responsible Gaming

All bettors need to practice responsible gaming, and bet365 has tools to help, such as deposit limits and stake limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-GAMBLER.