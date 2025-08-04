With the 2025 MLB trade deadline behind us, sports bettors can use the latest bet365 bonus code to receive $150 in bonus bets after their first wager of $5 or more for new users. The Monday MLB schedule features 13 games, giving you plenty of opportunities to use the newest bet365 bonus code. It's also never too early to lock in online sports betting picks for the FedEx St. Jude Championship, with the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup playoffs beginning on Thursday. Sign up for bet365 here to get a $150 bonus with the promo code CBSBET365, or click "CLAIM BONUS" below to get the newest bet365 promo code and take advantage of one of the best sportsbook promos:

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and make sure to enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $5 on anything.

After making that first bet with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets if that first bet wins or loses. You can divvy up the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but just note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account.

Monday MLB betting preview

Sandy Alcantara, the 2022 National League Cy Young winner, was a highly discussed name around the MLB Trade Deadline, but the 29-year-old pitcher remains with the Miami Marlins and takes the ball on Monday against the Houston Astros. Alcantara, who missed all of last season following Tommy John surgery, hasn't been elite since his return, sporting a 6.36 ERA in 21 starts. He's coming off back-to-back starts allowing no earned runs, however, as the Marlins are -120 favorites with the Astros at +100 underdogs in the latest odds for MLB betting on bet365. You can also bet over/under 4.5 strikeouts for Alcantara with a +100 payout for the Over and a -130 price on the Under. Other notable MLB matchups are Yankees (-160) vs. Rangers (+135), Padres (-140) vs. Diamondbacks (+120) and Cardinals (+160) vs. Dodgers (-190). Get $150 in bonus bets when you sign up for bet365 here:

Monday PGA Tour betting preview

The 2025 FedEx Cup playoffs begin on Thursday, August 7, and Scottie Scheffler will tee off for the first time since his Open Championship victory on July 20. Scheffler, the reigning FedEx Cup Champion, enters the playoff first in the FedEx Cup standings and is the +275 favorite to win the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship in the latest PGA odds on bet365 in the first of three playoff events. Xander Schauffele (+1400), Justin Thomas (+2200) and Tommy Fleetwood (+2200) follow with the next-best odds to win the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025. New users can receive their $150 in bonus bets by signing up for bet365 here:

Responsible Gaming

All bettors need to practice responsible gaming, and bet365 has tools to help, such as deposit limits and stake limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-GAMBLER.