The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $150 in bonus bets after their first wager of $5 or more, and Sunday is the perfect time to take advantage with NFL preseason games, MLB, WNBA, MLS, PGA Tour and NASCAR. Bears vs. Dolphins and Chargers vs. Saints will co-headline NFL betting today and there are also 15 games on the MLB schedule, five on the WNBA schedule and five on the MLB schedule. You can also wager on the final round of the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship and on the 2025 Go Bowling at The Glen. Sign up for bet365 here to get a $150 bonus with the promo code CBSBET365, or click "CLAIM BONUS" below to get the newest bet365 bonus code and take advantage of one of the best sportsbook promos:

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and make sure to enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $5 on anything.

After making that first bet with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets if that first bet wins or loses. You can divvy up the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but just note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Sunday NFL betting preview

You won't see many big stars in action on Sunday in Bears vs. Dolphins and Chargers vs. Saints, but there are still plenty of online betting options available to keep both games interesting. The Bears are 3-point home favorites and the over/under is 35.5 points for the first game, which kicks off at 1 p.m. ET. Then the Saints are 1.5-point favorites on the road with the over/under at 37.5 for the 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff.

Substitution patterns are often of interest if you're wondering how to bet on the NFL preseason, as coaches will often indicate how long he intends to play each of his units beforehand. For example, the Chargers have already played a preseason game this season and will play veteran Taylor Heinicke a little after giving Trey Lance most of the work in the NFL Hall of Fame Game.

Those two quarterbacks are battling to back up Justin Herbert and after the Chargers scored 34 points against the Lions last week, their team total is 18.5 for Sunday. Bet that and more, and get $150 in bonus bets when you sign up for bet365 here:

Sunday MLB betting preview

There are 15 games on the MLB schedule on Sunday and with all 30 MLB teams in action, parlaying MLB player props might be a pathway to a big payday. Aaron Judge is +220 to hit a home run in the latest MLB home run odds from bet365 as the Yankees take on the Astros in a crucial AL matchup. Juan Soto is +320 to record two or more hits in Brewers vs. Mets with both teams in the NL pennant hunt.

The Cubs vs. Cardinals rivalry is one of baseball's best and the two teams will meet for a 2,538th time on Sunday at 4:11 p.m. ET. The pitching matchup will be Shota Imanaga vs. Sonny Gray and the Cubs are -120 favorites while the Cardinals are +100 underdogs. The over/under for this potential pitching duel is listed at 7.5. Get $150 in bonus bets when you sign up for bet365 here:

Responsible Gaming

All bettors need to practice responsible gaming, and bet365 has tools to help, such as deposit limits and stake limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-GAMBLER.