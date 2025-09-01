The Week 1 college football schedule concludes on Monday night when North Carolina hosts TCU, and the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more. Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick will make his debut following his legendary NFL coaching career. The Labor Day sports schedule also features a full slate of MLB games, three WNBA contests, and US Open tennis matches. Click here to get the newest bet365 bonus code and take advantage of one of the best sportsbook promos:

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and make sure to enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $5 on anything.

After making that first bet with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets if that first bet wins or loses. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but just note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Monday college football betting preview

In college football betting, Belichick is taking center stage in arguably the most anticipated season opener in North Carolina history. The legendary NFL coach is taking a shot at college coaching after his run with the Patriots ended, and he overhauled the roster by bringing 70 new players into the program. South Alabama transfer Gio Lopez will be the starting quarterback, while returner Max Johnson is also in the mix. TCU's Sonny Dykes is in his fourth year with the school, and the Horned Frogs have a proven quarterback in Josh Hoover. TCU is a 3.5-point road favorite in the Monday college football odds, while the over/under is 55. You can wager on North Carolina vs. TCU by claiming the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up for bet365 here:

Monday MLB betting preview

While the majority of Monday's MLB schedule featured afternoon games, there are three games remaining in the evening. The nightcap pits the Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Texas Rangers at 8:10 p.m. ET. Texas is seeking its third six-game winning streak of the season after winning six straight from May 10-15 and July 21-27. The Rangers have won eight of their last nine games and are just 2.5 games back of the Mariners for the American League's final wild-card spot. However, Diamondbacks pitcher Ryne Nelson is 7-3 with a 3.53 ERA, and Arizona is a -155 favorite in that matchup. You can wager on all MLB games by claiming the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up for bet365 here:

Responsible Gaming

All bettors need to practice responsible gaming, and bet365 has tools to help, such as deposit limits and stake limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-GAMBLER.