Week 1 of the NFL season kicks off with Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, providing fans the perfect opportunity to use the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365, which gives new users $300 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more. According to the latest NFL odds at bet365, Philadelphia is listed as an eight-point favorite, while the over/under for total points scored is 48.5. The Eagles have won 11 straight at home, while the Cowboys are 14-6 in their past 20 games against an opponent from the NFC East. Click here to get the newest bet365 bonus code and take advantage of one of the best sportsbook promos:

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $300 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and make sure to enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $5 on anything.

After making that first bet with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $300 in bonus bets if that first bet wins or loses. You can divide the $300 in bonus bets however you'd like, but just note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

NFL Kickoff Game betting preview

Philadelphia and Dallas have combined for eight NFC East titles in the last nine seasons, but the Eagles have been the significantly better postseason team. They have two Super Bowl titles in that span, while the Cowboys have a 2-5 postseason record. Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith sat out all the preseason games, and Brown missed a large chunk of training camp due to a hamstring injury.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott missed the second half of the 2024 season due to a hamstring injury, which ultimately resulted in the team missing the playoffs. They proceeded to trade star edge rusher Micah Parsons to Green Bay last month, causing the Eagles to move from -7 to -8.5 for this matchup. The over/under for total points is 48.5, and these teams have gone Over the total in seven of their last nine meetings. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up for bet365 here:

Thursday MLB betting preview

In MLB betting, the Pirates took down the Dodgers in a 3-0 final on Wednesday, as star pitcher Shohei Ohtani skipped his scheduled start due to illness. Pittsburgh will have its star pitcher on the mound on Thursday, as Paul Skenes is 9-9 with a 2.05 ERA and a 2.01 career ERA, which is the best by any pitcher through his first 51 career starts since 1920. Skenes is 2-1 with a 3.63 ERA in three career starts against the Dodgers, tossing 6.1 shutout innings against them in a 3-0 win on April 25. However, Los Angeles is a -125 road favorite as it tries to avoid a surprising sweep. You can wager on all MLB games by claiming the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up for bet365 here:

Responsible Gaming

All bettors need to practice responsible gaming, and bet365 has tools to help, such as deposit limits and stake limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-GAMBLER.