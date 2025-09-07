The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $300 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more, and the Week 1 NFL schedule continues with a 13-game slate on Sunday. Eight games begin at 1 p.m. ET, while four more kick off in the 4 p.m. ET window before paving the way for Bills vs. Ravens on Sunday Night Football. Denver is the only team favored by more than a touchdown against Tennessee at 4:05 p.m. ET. Click here to get the newest bet365 bonus code and take advantage of one of the best sportsbook promos:

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $300 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and make sure to enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $5 on anything.

After making that first bet with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $300 in bonus bets if that first bet wins or loses. You can divide the $300 in bonus bets however you'd like, but just note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Sunday NFL betting preview

The Cincinnati Bengals have spent the offseason talking about trying to get off to a fast start, as they are 1-5 in season openers under head coach Zac Taylor. They are 5.5-point favorites against the Browns in the Week 1 NFL odds, but they lost to the Patriots as 9-point home favorites in their opener last year. Cincinnati wound up missing the playoffs by one game.

Later in the afternoon, Titans rookie quarterback Cameron Ward will make his NFL debut against Denver. Tennessee won just three games last season, which led to the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft. The Broncos are 8.5-point favorites, while the over/under is 42.5.

The afternoon window also features the Packers (-2) vs. Lions in an NFC North showdown. Sunday's slate concludes with the Bills (+1) vs. Ravens, which could be an AFC Championship preview in Week 1. Baltimore and Buffalo have the shortest conference winner odds at bet365, while quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen are among the MVP favorites. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up for bet365 here:

Responsible Gaming

All bettors need to practice responsible gaming, and bet365 has tools to help, such as deposit limits and stake limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-GAMBLER.