The final day of the NFL preseason is here with 10 games on the schedule, and with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365, bettors receive $200 in bonus bets after placing a first bet of $5 or more. The next time we see any of these teams will be Week 1, which begins Thursday, Sept. 4. Top games on Saturday include the Denver Broncos at New Orleans Saints, Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns and Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers.

Click here to sign up with bet365 and get $200 in bonus bets:

Explaining the bet365 bonus code

By signing up with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365, new users will get $200 in bonus bets after they place a first bet of at least $5. Whether that bet wins or loses, you will receive those bonus bets. This offer can be used on any of the top NFL preseason games today, including the Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins.

bet365 bonus code terms and conditions

This bet365 offer is a new-user welcome offer, meaning it's only available to brand-new users who have never signed up with bet365 before. You must also be of legal age in a state where bet365 operates. When signing up, deposit at least $10 into your account and, when prompted, use the code CBSBET365 to take part in this promotion. Bonus bets expire seven days after they're credited and can't be withdrawn, as they hold no cash value. Bets won using bonus bets return only the winnings and not the stake.

Best NFL bets on Saturday

Two 1 p.m. ET games, the Rams at Browns and Broncos at Saints, have quarterback situations worth monitoring on Saturday. The Browns named Joe Flacco as the team's Week 1 starter, and he's set to start on Saturday, too. But whether Flacco remains the starter for the full season remains to be seen, especially with notable rookies Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel behind him on the depth chart. Speaking of Sanders, after missing last week's preseason game with an injury, he's expected to play Saturday. As for the Saints, they're the lone team to not name a Week 1 starting quarterback. Second-year player Spencer Rattler started the team's first preseason game before rookie second-round pick Tyler Shough started the second. Rattler is again going to start on Saturday, and it's the last chance for those two to show they deserve to start for new head coach Kellen Moore.

Bet Rams-Browns and Broncos-Saints at bet365:

Another interesting quarterback situation to watch on Saturday is at 4 p.m. ET when the Seahawks visit the Packers. New Seattle starter Sam Darnold played last week for the Seahawks but won't suit up in Green Bay. Neither will backup Drew Lock. As a result, rookie third-round pick Jalen Milroe will start and play the entire game for the Seahawks on Saturday against the Packers. Milroe was a third-round pick out of Alabama.

Bet Seahawks-Packers at bet365:

Responsible gaming at bet365

Bettors should always practice responsible gaming, which includes not chasing losses and sticking to your allotted bankroll. At bet365, the sportsbook allows users to place different betting limits, like stake and deposit limits. Bettors can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER 24/7 if they need more help.