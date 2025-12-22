The biggest college basketball game of the day will be particularly intriguing to Missouri sports bettors, and the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 allows new Missouri users to claim $365 in bonus bets after their first $10 wager. No. 18 Illinois faces Missouri on the hardwood in the Braggin' Rights game, while the St. Louis Blues play the Tampa Bay Lightning on the ice. Claim $365 in bonus bets at bet365 here with the promo code CBSBET365:

Check out our full bet365 Missouri promo code review.

bet365 Missouri Details bet365 Missouri welcome bonus Bet $10, get $365 in bonus bets, win or lose bet365 Missouri bonus code CBSBET365 Missouri teams playing this week Kansas City Chiefs, St. Louis Blues, Missouri Tigers men's basketball

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this Missouri online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top Missouri betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Missouri bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a wager of $10 or more on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making the initial wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets. New bet365 users can claim the offer by signing up for a bet365 Missouri account:

bet365 Missouri: What should bettors know?

bet365 entered the United States sports betting scene after legalization, and it is now live in 16 states following the launch in Missouri. Here are the biggest strengths of the bet365 Sportsbook:

bet365 mobile app: The bet365 Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.8/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.7/5 stars rating on Google. Extensive betting markets and competitive odds: There are numerous betting markets available at bet365, and it is known for offering the most competitive odds among the major legalized sportsbooks in the United States. It has live betting for every major sport and also offers its users live streaming. Promos for new and existing users: bet365 has daily promos to go along with its enticing sign-up bonus. Some of its offers for existing users include early payout offers, parlay boosts, and a same-game parlay safety net.

Sign up for bet365 here with the promo code CBSBET365:

Missouri sports betting preview

Missouri and Illinois will meet in St. Louis for the annual Braggin' Rights game at 8 p.m. ET, as both teams return after having a full week off. The Illini have not played since losing to then-No. 23 Nebraska on Dec. 13, while the Tigers have been sidelined since beating Bethune-Cookman on Dec. 14. Illinois is a 9-point favorite as it tries to improve on its 8-3 start to the season.

The Blues are trying to win back-to-back games for the first time since Dec. 7, as they have alternated between wins and losses in six straight games. They bounced back from an overtime loss to the Rangers on Thursday with a 6-2 win over the Panthers on Saturday. This will be a tricky matchup, as Tampa Bay is 19-13-3 and is a heavy -240 favorite on Monday. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up for bet365 here:

Responsible Gaming

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. See bet365 for terms. 21+ only. MO Only. New Customer Offer (If applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly.