Missouri sports bettors have one final opportunity to bet on the Kansas City Chiefs this season, and the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $365 in bonus bets after their first $10 wager. The Chiefs wrap up their disappointing campaign against the Raiders at 4:25 p.m. ET, while the St. Louis Blues and Missouri Tigers are both in action this coming week. Claim $365 in bonus bets at bet365 here with the promo code CBSBET365:

Check out our full bet365 Missouri promo code review.

bet365 Missouri Details bet365 Missouri welcome bonus Bet $10, get $365 in bonus bets, win or lose bet365 Missouri bonus code CBSBET365 Missouri teams playing this week Kansas City Chiefs, St. Louis Blues, Missouri Tigers

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this Missouri online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top Missouri betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Missouri bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a wager of $10 or more on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making the initial wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets. New bet365 users can claim the offer by signing up for a bet365 Missouri account:

bet365 Missouri: What should bettors know?

bet365 entered the United States sports betting scene after legalization, and it is now live in 16 states following the launch in Missouri. Here are the biggest strengths of the bet365 Sportsbook:

bet365 mobile app: The bet365 Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.8/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.7/5 stars rating on Google. Extensive betting markets and competitive odds: There are numerous betting markets available at bet365, and it is known for offering the most competitive odds among the major legalized sportsbooks in the United States. It has live betting for every major sport and also offers its users live streaming. Promos for new and existing users: bet365 has daily promos to go along with its enticing sign-up bonus. Some of its offers for existing users include early payout offers, parlay boosts, and a same-game parlay safety net.

Sign up for bet365 here with the promo code CBSBET365:

Missouri sports betting preview

Kansas City is stumbling toward the finish line of a disastrous campaign, as the Chiefs are missing the playoffs for the first time since 2014. They were officially eliminated when they lost to the Chargers in Week 15, and star quarterback Patrick Mahomes tore his ACL at the end of that game. The Chiefs have since lost games to the Titans and Broncos, extending their losing streak to five games.

Quarterback Chris Oladokun has stepped in as the starter after backup Gardner Minshew also suffered a knee injury. Oladokun completed 13 of 22 passes for 66 yards and one touchdown in a 20-13 loss to Denver last week, and his over/under for passing yards against the Raiders is 137.5. Kansas City is 1-7 against the spread in its last eight games, but it is a 5.5-point favorite at Las Vegas on Sunday. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up for bet365 here:

Responsible Gaming

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. See bet365 for terms. 21+ only. MO Only. New Customer Offer (If applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly.