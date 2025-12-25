All eyes will be on the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos on Thursday night, and the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $365 in bonus bets after their first $10 wager. Missouri residents can also look forward to Saturday night's Gator Bowl, which features the Missouri Tigers vs. No. 19 Virginia Cavaliers. Claim $365 in bonus bets at bet365 here with the promo code CBSBET365:

Check out our full bet365 Missouri promo code review.

bet365 Missouri Details bet365 Missouri welcome bonus Bet $10, get $365 in bonus bets, win or lose bet365 Missouri bonus code CBSBET365 Missouri teams playing this week Kansas City Chiefs, St. Louis Blues, Missouri Tigers men's basketball

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this Missouri online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top Missouri betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Missouri bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a wager of $10 or more on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making the initial wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets. New bet365 users can claim the offer by signing up for a bet365 Missouri account:

bet365 Missouri: What should bettors know?

bet365 entered the United States sports betting scene after legalization, and it is now live in 16 states following the launch in Missouri. Here are the biggest strengths of the bet365 Sportsbook:

bet365 mobile app: The bet365 Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.8/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.7/5 stars rating on Google. Extensive betting markets and competitive odds: There are numerous betting markets available at bet365, and it is known for offering the most competitive odds among the major legalized sportsbooks in the United States. It has live betting for every major sport and also offers its users live streaming. Promos for new and existing users: bet365 has daily promos to go along with its enticing sign-up bonus. Some of its offers for existing users include early payout offers, parlay boosts, and a same-game parlay safety net.

Sign up for bet365 here with the promo code CBSBET365:

Missouri sports betting preview

The Chiefs were eliminated from the playoffs two weeks ago when they lost to the Chargers, but the even bigger news was that star quarterback Patrick Mahomes tore his ACL in that loss. Backup quarterback Gardner Minshew suffered a knee injury of his own last week against Tennessee, so third-string quarterback Chris Oladokun was pressed into action. He completed 11 of 16 passes for 111 yards in the 26-9 loss.

He will be facing an even tougher task on Thursday night against Denver, which is still alive in the hunt for the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The Broncos had their 11-game winning streak snapped in a loss to the Jaguars last week, but they are tied with the Patriots atop the conference with two weeks remaining in the regular season. They are 13.5-point road favorites against the Chiefs, while the over/under is 36.5. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up for bet365 here:

Responsible Gaming

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. See bet365 for terms. 21+ only. MO Only. New Customer Offer (If applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly.