There is a full schedule of college football and NFL action throughout the weekend, and the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 allows new Missouri users to claim $365 in bonus bets after their first $10 wager. The Missouri Tigers face the No. 19 Virginia Cavaliers in the Gator Bowl on Saturday night, while the St. Louis Blues return to the ice on Saturday night against Nashville. Claim $365 in bonus bets at bet365 here with the promo code CBSBET365:

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this Missouri online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top Missouri betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Missouri bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a wager of $10 or more on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making the initial wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets.

bet365 Missouri: What should bettors know?

bet365 entered the United States sports betting scene after legalization, and it is now live in 16 states following the launch in Missouri. Here are the biggest strengths of the bet365 Sportsbook:

bet365 mobile app: The bet365 Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.8/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.7/5 stars rating on Google. Extensive betting markets and competitive odds: There are numerous betting markets available at bet365, and it is known for offering the most competitive odds among the major legalized sportsbooks in the United States. It has live betting for every major sport and also offers its users live streaming. Promos for new and existing users: bet365 has daily promos to go along with its enticing sign-up bonus. Some of its offers for existing users include early payout offers, parlay boosts, and a same-game parlay safety net.



Missouri sports betting preview

The Missouri Tigers are making their fourth straight bowl appearance under head coach Eli Drinkwitz and are seeking their third straight bowl victory. All four of their losses this season came against ranked opponents, but senior quarterback Beau Pribula entered the transfer portal. True freshman backup Matt Zollers will make his third start of the season on Saturday night, so Missouri is only a 4-point favorite against Virginia at bet365.

The St. Louis Blues also play on Saturday night, which will be their first game since Monday. They have alternated between wins and losses in their last seven games, including a 4-1 loss at Tampa Bay earlier this week. St. Louis is a -120 favorite against Nashville on Saturday, while the over/under is 5.5.

Responsible Gaming

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. See bet365 for terms. 21+ only. MO Only. New Customer Offer (If applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly.