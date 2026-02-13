The No. 18 Saint Louis Billikens will put their 17-game winning streak on the line against Loyola Chicago on Friday night, and the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 allows new Missouri users to claim $150 in bonus bets after their first $5 wager. Saint Louis is trying to chase down the school record 19-game winning streak from the 2013-14 season, while Missouri will try to extend its three-game winning streak against Texas on Saturday night. Claim $150 in bonus bets at bet365 here with the promo code CBSBET365 after a $5 wager:

Check out our full bet365 Missouri promo code review.

bet365 Missouri Details bet365 Missouri welcome bonus Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets, win or lose bet365 Missouri bonus code CBSBET365 Missouri teams playing this week Saint Louis Billikens, Missouri Tigers, Missouri State Bears

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this Missouri online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top Missouri betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Missouri bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $5+. Place a wager of $5 or more on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making the initial $5 wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets. New bet365 users can claim the offer by signing up for a bet365 Missouri account:

bet365 Missouri: What should bettors know?

bet365 entered the United States sports betting scene after legalization, and it is now live in 16 states following the launch in Missouri. Here are the biggest strengths of the bet365 Sportsbook:

bet365 mobile app: The bet365 Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.8/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.7/5 stars rating on Google. Extensive betting markets and competitive odds: There are numerous betting markets available at bet365, and it is known for offering the most competitive odds among the major legalized sportsbooks in the United States. It has live betting for every major sport and also offers its users live streaming. Promos for new and existing users: bet365 has daily promos to go along with its enticing sign-up bonus. Some of its offers for existing users include early payout offers, parlay boosts, and a same-game parlay safety net.

Sign up for bet365 here with the promo code CBSBET365:

Missouri sports betting preview

Saint Louis (23-1, 11-0 Atlantic 10) ranks fourth nationally with 18.7 fast-break points per game, and it ranks first in defensive field-goal percentage. Five players are scoring in double figures, led by Robbie Avila at 12.8 points per game. The Billikens are 18.5-point favorites on Friday night against Loyola Chicago, which is just 6-19 this season.

Missouri has won three straight games to move up to fourth place in the SEC standings, with its latest win coming at Texas A&M on Wednesday. The Tigers return home on Saturday night for a matchup against Texas, which has also won three straight games. The latest college basketball futures odds at bet365 have Missouri listed at -200 to make the Big Dance. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up for bet365 here:

Responsible Gaming

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-MY-RESET. See bet365 for terms. 21+ only. MO Only. New Customer Offer (If applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly.