The Seattle Seahawks face the New England Patriots in the 2026 Big Game on Sunday night, and the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 allows new Missouri users to claim $200 in bonus bets after their first $5 wager. This is the first time Missouri sports bettors have been able to wager on the Big Game, as Missouri sports betting launched in December. If you're looking for action sooner, the St. Louis Blues take on the Dallas Stars on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET. Claim $200 in bonus bets at bet365 here with the promo code CBSBET365:

Check out our full bet365 Missouri promo code review.

bet365 Missouri Details bet365 Missouri welcome bonus Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets, win or lose bet365 Missouri bonus code CBSBET365 Missouri teams playing this week St. Louis Blues, Missouri Tigers, Missouri State Bears

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this Missouri online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top Missouri betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Missouri bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a wager of $5 or more on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making the initial wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets. New bet365 users can claim the offer by signing up for a bet365 Missouri account:

bet365 Missouri: What should bettors know?

bet365 entered the United States sports betting scene after legalization, and it is now live in 16 states following the launch in Missouri. Here are the biggest strengths of the bet365 Sportsbook:

bet365 mobile app: The bet365 Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.8/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.7/5 stars rating on Google. Extensive betting markets and competitive odds: There are numerous betting markets available at bet365, and it is known for offering the most competitive odds among the major legalized sportsbooks in the United States. It has live betting for every major sport and also offers its users live streaming. Promos for new and existing users: bet365 has daily promos to go along with its enticing sign-up bonus. Some of its offers for existing users include early payout offers, parlay boosts, and a same-game parlay safety net.

Sign up for bet365 here with the promo code CBSBET365:

Missouri sports betting preview

The biggest single betting event of the year has arrived, and Missouri sports bettors can finally participate in the action. Seattle and New England both entered the season as longshots to win the Big Game, but they are meeting at Levi's Stadium on Sunday night. The Seahawks are 4.5-point favorites in the NFL odds at bet365, while the over/under is 45.5.

New England's offense is led by quarterback Drake Maye, who completed a league-best 72% of his passes during the regular season while adding 450 rushing yards. On the other side, Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold threw multiple touchdowns in eight regular-season games, and he had three against the Rams in the NFC Championship. He is -120 to go Over 1.5 touchdown passes against the Patriots, who are one of the league's best defenses. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up for bet365 here:

Responsible Gaming

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. See bet365 for terms. 21+ only. MO Only. New Customer Offer (If applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly.