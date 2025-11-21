Online Missouri sports betting pre-registration is underway, and the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 allows new users to claim $365 in bonus bets after their first $10 wager when bet365 Missouri goes live on Dec. 1. Bettors can go ahead and create an account to get a head start on wagering on teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, Missouri Tigers and St. Louis Blues once December arrives. Claim $365 in bonus bets at bet365 here with the promo code CBSBET365:

Check out our full bet365 Missouri promo code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this Missouri online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top Missouri betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Missouri bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a wager of $10 or more on anything.

After making the initial wager with the bet365 bonus code on Dec. 1 or later, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets. New bet365 users can claim the offer by signing up for a bet365 Missouri account:

bet365 Missouri: What should bettors know?

bet365 entered the United States sports betting scene after legalization, and it is now going to be live in 16 states when it launches in Missouri. Here are the biggest strengths of the bet365 Sportsbook:

bet365 mobile app: The bet365 Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.8/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.7/5 stars rating on Google. Extensive betting markets and competitive odds: There are numerous betting markets available at bet365, and it is known for offering the most competitive odds among the major legalized sportsbooks in the United States. It has live betting for every major sport and also offers its users live streaming. Promos for new and existing users: bet365 has daily promos to go along with its enticing sign-up bonus. Some of its offers for existing users include early payout offers, parlay boosts, and a same-game parlay safety net.

Sign up for bet365 here with the promo code CBSBET365:

Missouri sports betting preview

All eyes are on the Chiefs right now, as they are currently on the outside of the playoff picture heading into Week 12. Only three of their final seven opponents have winning records though, so there is still time for Kansas City to make a playoff push. The latest NFL odds at bet365 have the Chiefs at +550 to win the AFC West, +500 to win the AFC and +1000 to win the Super Bowl.

The No. 22 Missouri Tigers are nearing the postseason, and while they might not be contending for a College Football Playoff spot, they will be playing in a bowl game. They close the campaign with road games against No. 8 Oklahoma and Arkansas as they try to secure a 10-win season with wins in those games along with their bowl game. The Blues are also in action at this time of year, but they have lost 12 of their last 15 games. They are +270 to make the playoffs at bet365, and they are -370 to miss the postseason. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up for bet365 here:

Responsible Gaming

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. See bet365 for terms. 21+ only. MO Only. New Customer Offer (If applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly.