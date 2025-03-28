With college basketball and MLB headlining a loaded sports weekend, new bettors may be intrigued by bet365's promo code. Let's examine how bet365's welcome offer stacks up to other sportsbooks as well as preview the upcoming sports schedule.

How to claim bet365's promo code

Are you ready to sign up for bet365's welcome bonus? You can follow these directions below to secure $150 in bonus bets.

Visit the bet365 app Enter the requested information and make sure to enter the promo code CBSBET365 when signing up Make a first deposit of at least $10 After claiming the offer within 30 days of registration, place a first wager of $5 or more

Whether the first bet wins or loses, new users will be awarded $150 in bonus bets in their account. The $150 in bonus bets can be divided however the bettor wants (i.e., five $30 bets or two $75 bets), they just have to be used within seven days or they will expire. When wagering with bonus bets, your total payout will only include your winnings, not the initial stake in bonus bets.

New users must be 21+ to sign up for bet365.

Bet365 promo comparison

If you're wondering how bet365's sign-up offer compares to other sportsbooks, you can view the table below:

Brand Promo CBS promo code bet365 Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365 Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings on your next 10 bets CBSDYW BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses + $50 Bonus Bet CBSSPORTS Fanatics Bet $30 Get $300 in Bonus Bets (select states) None required DraftKings Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets instantly None required FanDuel Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required

There are many sportsbooks with a similar offer for new users like bet365's, but there are small differences in each. Like bet365, you get bonus bets at DraftKings regardless of whether your first bet wins, however you can earn more with DraftKings as the sports book is offering $200 in bonus bets. FanDuel is also offering $200 in bonus bets, but new users only get that reward if they win their first bet. Fanatics launched a new bet and get offer in 16 of its states, which gives new bettors up to $300 in bonus bets ($100 in bonus bets per day) after placing a $10 wager in each of their first three days with the sportsbook.

While the bonus bets are guaranteed at bet365 after your first wager there and you can divide the $150 in bonus bets in whatever fashion you'd like, bet365's bonus bet amount is the lowest of any sportsbook welcome offer in the bet and get category.

The two sportsbook offers that differ from the bet-and-get structure are BetMGM and Caesars, which require a bigger initial investment. As a result, you could win more or lose more when starting off at either of those sportsbooks. BetMGM gives up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses, as it matches the amount of an initial stake up to $1,500. At Caesars, new bettors can place a first bet of at least $1 and receive 10 100% profit boost tokens—with the max wager for each of those 10 bets at $25. So with the Caesars promo, you could end up wagering as much as $250.

If you're curious about how FanDuel's welcome bonus compares to other sportsbooks' offers, you can check out the table below:

Upcoming sports calendar

For Friday's slate in the men's tournament, eight teams are battling to move on to the next round. Auburn, Michigan, Michigan State and Ole Miss will compete at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Meanwhile, Houston, Purdue, Tennessee and Kentucky will square off from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The action continues on Saturday and Sunday, with the four region winners, including ones in Newark and San Francisco, heading to San Antonio.

Out on the diamond, there are nine MLB games on Friday before the first full slate of the season, with all 30 teams playing on Saturday. The first Sunday night baseball game of the season is the Atlanta Braves hosting the San Diego Padres, a rematch of last year's Wild Card series where the Padres took both games. Notable starting pitchers making their debuts for new teams include Max Scherzer on the bump on Saturday for the Toronto Blue Jays against the Baltimore Orioles and Walker Buehler getting the nod for the Boston Red Sox that same day against the Texas Rangers.

Responsible Gaming

The most important thing to understand as a sports bettor is how to bet responsibly. You have to make sure that you're betting within your means and that you aren't chasing any losses. At bet365, the sportsbook has tools to help with responsible gaming, which include stake limits and deposit limits.



On a national level, other resources to help with responsible gaming are The National Council on Problem Gaming, Gamblers Anonymous and calling 1-800-GAMBLER.