There are 15 games on the MLB schedule for Tuesday, August 5, and five WNBA contests, meaning sports fans looking to get into MLB betting or WNBA betting have plenty of action to wager on. Those interested in doing so can use the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $150 in bonus bets when their first wager of $10 or more wins, in select states. Others can use the same code to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets.

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code

If you reside in New Jersey, West Virginia, Pennsylvania or Michigan, you are eligible for the $150 in bonus bets. If you are in another state, you'll be able to use the code CBSSPORTS to sign up for the offer to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets.

BetMGM bonus code terms and conditions

This offer is only available to new users 21 or older in a state where BetMGM legitimately operates. You can sign up for an account using the code CBSSPORTS after clicking "CLAIM BONUS" on this page. In the national promotion, there's no minimum odds requirement for your first wager, which will be covered with bonus bets if you lose, up to $1,500. If you wager less than $50 and lose, BetMGM will issue a single bonus bet slip in that amount. If you wager $50 or more and lose, BetMGM will split up your wager into five equal bonus bet slips. For example, if you wagered $100 and lost, you'd get five $20 bonus bet slips.

Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn, and they expire in seven days. If you win a wager using bonus bets, you'll get the winnings but not the stake.

Best MLB bets today

The Arizona Diamondbacks were big sellers at the trade deadline but hope to continue playing the spoiler role down the stretch when they face the San Diego Padres in the second game of their series Tuesday evening. The Diamondbacks won the opener and will now send Ryne Nelson (6-3, 3.20 ERA) to the bump in Tuesday's contest. San Diego counters with Yu Darvish (1-3, 6.46 ERA), who is coming off an amazing start against the Mets where he pitched seven scoreless innings. Despite Darvish's recent form, the SportsLine Projection Model rates Arizona +1.5 as an "A" grade play. The Diamondbacks cover in 67% of simulations.

Best WNBA bets today

When Caitlin Clark was ruled out indefinitely, it appeared the Indiana Fever would be an afterthought in the 2025 WNBA season. That has not been the case, as Indiana brings a five-game winning streak into Tuesday's matchup against the Los Angeles Sparks. Kelsey Mitchell (19.5 PPG) has picked up the slack in Clark's absence, while 2023 No. 1 overall pick Aliyah Boston (15.5 PPG, 8.3 RPG) has emerged as a strong interior presence as well. WNBA experts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai have locked in a few bets on Tuesday's Fever vs. Sparks game, including a spread pick.

Responsible Gaming

BetMGM takes responsible gaming seriously. The company offers users tools like taking timeouts, setting deposit limits and using self-exclusion measures to practice gaming responsibly. BetMGM's platforms also have a live chat feature, along with contact information for state and national helplines, for those needing additional help.