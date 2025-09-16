The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS offers new users $150 in bonus bets if their wager of $10 or more wins, or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. There are 16 games on Tuesday's MLB schedule, six games in the UEFA Champions League, and the Week 3 NFL schedule begins with Bills vs. Dolphins on Thursday. Click here to sign up for the latest BetMGM bonus code:

Check out the BetMGM bonus code review here to see the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo.

Tuesday MLB betting preview



The Pittsburgh Pirates will send ace Paul Skenes to the mound on Tuesday for a matchup against the Chicago Cubs. Skenes is 10-9 with a 1.92 ERA and has allowed one run in his last four starts (24 innings). Chicago has been one of the best offensive teams in the majors this season, so that is one of the matchups to watch on Tuesday. The Pirates are -130 favorites in the Tuesday MLB odds, while pitcher Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers are -116 against the Phillies at 10:10 p.m. ET. You can get either $150 in bonus bets if your first wager of $10 or more wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your qualifying wager loses.

Tuesday UEFA Champions League preview

The UEFA Champions League returns on Tuesday with six matches, including mouthwatering fixtures like Juventus vs. Borussia Dortmund, Tottenham vs. Villarreal, and Real Madrid vs. Marseille. Real Madrid has the most Champions League titles with 15 and will look to get off to a fast start with a victory in front of their home fans. According to the latest UEFA Champions League odds, Real Madrid are -275 money line favorites (risk $275 to win $100), while the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5. Bet the UEFA Champions League at BetMGM Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming

Responsible gaming is important at BetMGM. The company provides resources like taking timeouts and using self-exclusion measures to promote responsible gaming. BetMGM has live chat features on its platforms for users to get in touch with support 24/7 and also provides contact information for helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER for those requiring additional assistance.