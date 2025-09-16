Tuesday's MLB schedule features 16 games, and the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS offers new users $150 in bonus bets if their wager of $10 or more wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. Some of the top MLB matchups on Tuesday night include Astros vs. Rangers and Dodgers vs. Phillies, while the Week 3 NFL schedule begins with Bills vs. Dolphins on Thursday night. Click here to sign up for the latest BetMGM bonus code:

Check out the BetMGM bonus code review here to see the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo.

Tuesday MLB betting preview



Tuesday's nightcap features the Dodgers vs. Phillies at 10:10 p.m. ET, as two National League division leaders go head-to-head in the biggest game of the day. Los Angeles is coming off consecutive series victories, scoring 23 combined runs in the final two games of its series at San Francisco over the weekend. Philadelphia had its six-game winning streak snapped in a loss to Kansas City on Sunday. This is the second game of a three-game series after they met in the series opener on Monday. Los Angeles, which has star Shohei Ohtani (1-1, 3.75 ERA) on the mound, is a -116 favorite against Cristopher Sanchez (13-5, 2.57) and the Phillies. You can get either $150 in bonus bets if your first wager of $10 or more wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your qualifying wager loses.

Tuesday UEFA Champions League preview

The UEFA Champions League returns on Tuesday with six matches, including mouthwatering fixtures like Juventus vs. Borussia Dortmund, Tottenham vs. Villarreal, and Real Madrid vs. Marseille. Real Madrid has the most Champions League titles with 15 and will look to get off to a fast start with a victory in front of their home fans. According to the latest UEFA Champions League odds, Real Madrid are -275 money line favorites (risk $275 to win $100), while the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5. Bet the UEFA Champions League at BetMGM Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming

Responsible gaming is important at BetMGM. The company provides resources like taking timeouts and using self-exclusion measures to promote responsible gaming. BetMGM has live chat features on its platforms for users to get in touch with support 24/7 and also provides contact information for helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER for those requiring additional assistance.