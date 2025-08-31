Week 1 of the 2025 college football season continues on Sunday, Aug. 31, with No. 6 Notre Dame taking on No. 10 Miami in a renewal of one of the sport's most storied rivalries, while Virginia Tech and No. 13 South Carolina will be in action earlier in the day. Sports fans interested in getting into college football betting can use the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to access one of two promotions available at the sportsbook. There are also 15 MLB games on Sunday's schedule, along with two WNBA contests, and the US Open Round of 16 also starts.

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code

If you live in West Virginia, New Jersey, Michigan or Pennsylvania, you'll get a promotion where you can get $150 in bonus bets if your first wager of $10 or more wins. If you live elsewhere, you'll get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first wager loses. There are no minimum odds required for either promotion. To get started, click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page and sign up for a BetMGM account by entering all the required information. Use the code CBSSPORTS. Make a minimum deposit of $10 and then place your qualifying wager.

BetMGM bonus code terms and conditions

If you wager less than $50 and your bet loses, you'll get one bonus bet slip equivalent to your wager amount. If you wager $50 or more and your bet loses, you'll get five bonus bet slips of equal amounts. For example, if you wager $100 and the bet loses, you'll get five $20 bonus bet slips. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn, and they expire in seven days. If you win a wager using bonus bets, you'll get the winnings but not the stake.

Best bets on Sunday, August 31

LaNorris Sellers and South Carolina will look to improve on their 9-4 campaign from a year ago when they host Virginia Tech in the season opener. Sellers is a trendy Heisman darkhorse pick, and the quarterback should once again post great numbers after accounting for over 3,000 total yards and 25 total touchdowns a season ago. The Hokies are hoping quarterback Kyron Drones can rediscover his 2023 form where he threw for 17 touchdowns while only tossing three interceptions. Virginia Tech is looking to get to a third straight bowl game under head coach Brent Pry. The Gamecocks are 7.5-point favorites, but the SportsLine model believes Virginia Tech provides value as a +237 underdog (wager $100 to win $235). The Hokies win in 34% of simulations to bring value at these odds.

The Irish are 3-point favorites against Miami in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, and the model is backing Notre Dame on the spread and money line. The Irish cover in 70% of simulations and win in 76% of simulations, with the latter being an 'A' grade play. Notre Dame is looking to get back to the College Football Playoff after falling to Ohio State in the national championship game a year ago, while Miami is trying to make its first playoff appearance with Carson Beck under center. The last time these teams played, Miami won 41-8.

Bet on Sunday's college football games at BetMGM here:

Responsible Gaming

BetMGM takes responsible gaming seriously and offers users tools like setting betting activity alerts and using self-exclusion measures so users can game responsibly. BetMGM also has a live chat feature where users can access the support team 24/7, and the sportsbook has contact information for helplines on its platforms.