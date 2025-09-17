The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS offers new users $150 in bonus bets if their wager of $10 or more wins, or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, and there are plenty of ways to unlock it via the Wednesday sports schedule. There are six MLB games beginning after 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, along with a pair of WNBA playoff games. Click here to sign up for the latest BetMGM bonus code:

Check out the BetMGM bonus code review here to see the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo.

Wednesday MLB betting preview



The Milwaukee Brewers are five games ahead of the Chicago Cubs atop the National League Central, with their magic number to clinch the division title down to seven games. They also have a 1.5-game lead over the Phillies for the best record in the NL heading into their matchup with the Angels on Wednesday night. Milwaukee is a -220 favorite in the Wednesday MLB odds, as Brandon Woodruff (6-2, 3.32 ERA) takes the mound. Wednesday's nightcap features the Dodgers (-145) vs. Phillies, as Los Angeles tries to avoid a series sweep. You can get either $150 in bonus bets if your first wager of $10 or more wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your qualifying wager loses.

Wednesday UEFA Champions League preview

The UEFA Champions League continues on Wednesday with six matches, including Bayern Munich at Chelsea in a 3 p.m. ET start. It is a rematch of the 2011/2012 UCL final, which was won by Chelsea. Bayern have won three head-to-head matches since then, including both legs of the UCL quarterfinal in 2019/2020. They are -141 favorites against Chelsea in the Wednesday UCL odds. Other 3 p.m. matches include Liverpool (-200) at Atletico Madrid and PSG (-240) at Atalanta. Bet the UEFA Champions League at BetMGM Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming

Responsible gaming is important at BetMGM. The company provides resources like taking timeouts and using self-exclusion measures to promote responsible gaming. BetMGM has live chat features on its platforms for users to get in touch with support 24/7 and also provides contact information for helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER for those requiring additional assistance.