Sports fans looking to get into MLB betting and WNBA betting can take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives users access to one of two promotions depending on the state they are located in. There are 13 games on the MLB schedule for Monday, Aug. 25, with two pivotal matchups for playoff position featuring the Cincinnati Reds battling the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Philadelphia Phillies visiting the New York Mets. Two WNBA games will also take place, with the Las Vegas Aces looking to push their winning streak to 11 games in a row when they face the Chicago Sky.

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code

To get started, click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page. You'll be taken to BetMGM, where you can sign up for an account by entering all the required information. Use the code CBSSPORTS. Remember, you must be a new user of legal age in a state where BetMGM operates in order to have access to the promotion offer. For those living in Michigan, New Jersey, West Virginia and Pennsylvania, you will be able to get $150 in bonus bets if your first wager of $10 or more wins. For those living outside of those states, you'll have access to the promotion to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first wager loses. There are no minimum odds for the qualifying wager on either promotion.

BetMGM bonus code terms and conditions

Under the national promotion, BetMGM will issue bonus bets if your first wager loses up to $1,500. If your first wager is less than $50 and it loses, you'll get a single bonus bet slip equal to the wager amount. If you wager $50 or more and lose, you'll see the wager amount split up into five bonus bet slips of equal value. For example, if you wagered $500 and the bet lost, you'd get five $100 bonus bet slips.

Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn. They expire in seven days. If you win a wager using bonus funds, you will get the winnings but not the stake. Sign up for BetMGM to claim your bonus here:

Best bets on Monday, August 25

Best MLB bets today

The Dodgers avoided a sweep at the hands of the Padres with a win Sunday but now meet the Reds for a critical three-game set. Los Angeles is still in position to win the NL West, but Cincinnati is just 1.5 games back of the final wild card spot. The Reds are sending Hunter Greene (5-3, 2.63 ERA) to the bump Monday, and he'll be looking to replicate his last effort, where he struck out 12 hitters in 6 1/3 innings. The Dodgers are rolling with Emmet Sheehan (4-2, 4.17 ERA), who won his last start despite giving up four runs in six innings. Sheehan has allowed nine runs over his last two starts. The SportsLine Projection Model has the Dodgers listed as -141 favorites (wager $141 to win $100) on the money line but is backing Cincinnati as a +119 underdog (wager $100 to win $119). The Reds win in 44% of simulations to bring value at these odds. Sign up for BetMGM to wager on Reds-Dodgers and other MLB action here:

Best WNBA bets today

Since getting blown out 111-58 by the league-leading Minnesota Lynx, the Aces have not lost a contest and now take a 10-game winning streak into Monday's matchup with the Sky. Las Vegas did have some close calls during this winning run with a 3-point win over the Mercury and a 2-point win over the Dream, but this team is rounding into form at the right time. On the flip side, the Sky just lost to the Connecticut Sun and are now in position to hold the league's worst record by the end of the campaign. Unfortunately, Chicago does not control its own first-round pick. WNBA expert Max Meyer has a Sky player prop among his best bets for Monday's games. Bet on Aces-Sky and other WNBA games at BetMGM here:

Responsible Gaming

BetMGM offers users plenty of tools to practice responsible gaming, such as setting betting activity alerts, taking timeouts and using self-exclusion measures. The platform has a live chat feature with a support team available 24/7 and also provides links and contact information for state and national helplines.