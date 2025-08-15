The second week of the NFL preseason begins Friday with two games on the schedule as Cam Ward and the Tennessee Titans visit the Atlanta Falcons while Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs head to Seattle to face the Seahawks. Bettors who sign up with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS can get either $150 in bonus bets after winning a first bet of $10 or more, or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses. The action isn't just on the gridiron, however, as there are 15 MLB games on the schedule as well as five WNBA games and the second round of the PGA Tour's BMW Championship.

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code

BetMGM has two different offers going on for new users depending on the state you're in. Those who are in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia can use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to receive $150 in bonus bets after placing and winning a first bet of at least $10. Those in other states where BetMGM is available can get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet after signing up loses. With this promotion, BetMGM covers your first bet up to $1,500, returning your stake in bonus bets if your first bet loses. Say you bet $100 on the Chiefs to beat the Seahawks. If the Chiefs win, you get your winnings and stake back like normal. If Seattle beats Kansas City, you'd get $100 back in bonus bets after that wager settles as a loss. There's no minimum odds requirement for either BetMGM welcome offer.

BetMGM bonus code terms and conditions

Only brand-new BetMGM users who have never made an account before are eligible for this offer. Additionally, you must be 21 or older and in a state where BetMGM is available. This offer can be used for any of Friday's top NFL, MLB or WNBA games, or any other games or events on the schedule, such as the BMW Championship on the PGA Tour.

If you sign up with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for the welcome offer of up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses, you should know that the amount you wager with your first bet dictates how you receive your bonus bets. If you bet under $50 as part of your first bet and lose, you'll get one single bonus bet slip equal to your stake. If your first bet is more than $50 and loses, you'd get five bonus bet slips each worth 20% of your stake. For instance, if you bet $100 and lost, you'd get five $20 bonus bet slips.

Best bets on Friday, August 15

Best NFL bets today

Ward, the No. 1 pick in this year's draft, made his NFL debut last week in the Titans' preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, completing five of eight passes for 67 yards in a 29-7 Tampa win. Ward is expected to start this second preseason game against Atlanta at 7 p.m. ET, though he likely will only play for two series. On the other side, Atlanta will not start quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who also didn't play last week when the Falcons fell 17-10 to the Detroit Lions. Look for Easton Stick and Emory Jones to once again take snaps under center for Atlanta. The Titans are 3-point favorites over Atlanta at BetMGM, and they're -165 on the money line to the Falcons' +140.

After sitting out last week, Sam Darnold is expected to make his Seahawks debut on Friday against the Chiefs alongside other Seattle starters. Kickoff is set for 10 p.m. ET. Darnold had a breakout season for the Minnesota Vikings last year and joined Seattle on a three-year contract this year. Seattle and Las Vegas tied 23-23 last week. As for the Chiefs, it's unclear if starters like Mahomes and Travis Kelce will play. Kansas City lost to the Arizona Cardinals last week 20-17, and Mahomes completed a single pass for a single yard, which was a touchdown to Jason Brownlee. Seattle is a 3-point favorite and is -160 on the money line at BetMGM while Kansas City is +135.

Best MLB bets today

Friday baseball means nationally-televised games on Apple TV+, and one of those two contests this week sees the Cincinnati Reds host the Milwaukee Brewers at 7:05 p.m. ET. Milwaukee has been the hottest team in the game of late and enters Friday with a league-leading 76 wins while sitting atop the NL Central. As for the Reds, they are the first team out of the NL Wild Card race.

Veteran right-hander Nick Martinez will start for Cincinnati while Milwaukee has yet to announce a starter as of Friday morning. Martinez is coming off a stellar start where he allowed just one run over seven innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, likes the Reds to cover at +1.5. Cincinnati covers in 64% of model simulations, returning value at -143 odds.

