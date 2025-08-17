Two more NFL preseason games are on Sunday as the second week of exhibition games nears its conclusion, and bettors looking to place wagers on Sunday can use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $150 in bonus bets after winning their first bet of at least $10, or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet up loses. The first preseason game is at 1 p.m. when the New Orleans Saints take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. The final game of the day sees the Buffalo Bills face the Chicago Bears at 8 p.m. The NFL isn't the only league in play on Sunday, though, as there are 15 MLB games, five WNBA games, and the final round of the PGA Tour's BMW Championship. Click here to get the newest BetMGM bonus code and take advantage of one of the best sportsbook promos:

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code

The BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS is available to new users in any state where BetMGM operates, but the offer available does change depending on where you're located. If you are in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia, use the BetMGM bonus code to receive $150 in bonus bets after winning your very first bet of at least $10. If you're in another state where BetMGM is available, use the BetMGM bonus code to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses. BetMGM returns your stake up to $1,500 in bonus bets if that first wager loses. So if you sign up with BetMGM and place your very first bet on the Mets to beat the Mariners today and Seattle comes out on top, you'd get your stake back in bonus bets up to $1,500. There's no minimum odds requirement for either BetMGM welcome offer.

BetMGM bonus code terms and conditions

The BetMGM bonus code is only available to brand-new BetMGM users who have never signed up before. Users must be 21 or older to participate as well as be located in a state where BetMGM operates. The offer can be used on any of the NFL, MLB or WNBA games today, as well as the BMW Championship.

If you use CBSSPORTS to take part in the promotion for up to $1,500 in bonus bets, just know that the amount you wager determines how your bonus bets are issued. If your first bet is under $50 and loses, you get one single bonus bet slip equal to your stake. If your bet is for $50 or more and the wager loses, you'll get five bonus bet slips, each worth 20% of your initial stake. For example, if your first bet is for $500 and it loses, you'd get five $100 bonus bet slips from BetMGM.

Bonus bets can't be withdrawn as they hold no cash value. Additionally, bonus bets expire after seven days, and if you win a bet with bonus bets, you only get the winnings and not the stake. Sign up with BetMGM to get bonus bets here:

Best bets on Sunday, August 17

Best NFL bets today

After a jam-packed NFL preseason slate with 11 games on Saturday, there are just two games on Sunday when the Saints host the Jaguars and the Bears host the Bills. With Jacksonville, the talk of the town is rookie two-way star Travis Hunter, who made his NFL debut last week and caught two passes for 9 yards before appearing for a handful of defensive snaps. Hunter started on offense but not on defense. The Jaguars are expected to start their starters again this week, but it's unclear if Hunter will play at all after he didn't practice on Friday. As for the Saints, Spencer Rattler got the first crack at starting at quarterback last week before handing things off to rookie second-round pick Tyler Shough, who will start on Sunday.

The late game sees the Bills visit the Bears. Chicago has a new head coach in Ben Johnson, who sat out the team's top starters last week. That will change this week, with notable starters including quarterback Caleb Williams set to play against Buffalo. As for the Bills, it's unclear if top starters like reigning MVP Josh Allen will play. Allen did not start Buffalo's preseason opener last week, with backup Mitchell Trubisky getting the starting nod instead. Bet on NFL preseason games at BetMGM:

Best MLB bets today

The final MLB game of the day on Sunday sees the Mariners taking on the Mets in the third and final game of their three-game set. The wrinkle with this game is that instead of being in New York or Seattle, it's in Williamsport, the home of the Little League World Series. The Mariners won the first game on Friday, 11-9, before falling 3-1 on Saturday. Seattle hands the ball to George Kirby (8-5, 3.71 ERA), while New York counters with Clay Holmes (9-6, 3,71 ERA). Holmes has allowed 11 runs over his last three starts in 12.1 innings of work, while Kirby pitched seven scoreless innings in Baltimore in his last outing. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times is backing the Mets at +105 (wager $100 to win $105) on Sunday as they win in 47% of simulations, returning value at these odds. Bet on this MLB game and others at BetMGM here:

Best WNBA bets today

After just one game on Saturday, the WNBA has a loaded five-game slate with the Indiana Fever visiting the Connecticut Sun at 1 p.m. ET, the Los Angeles Sparks taking on the Washington Mystics at 3 p.m. ET, the Dallas Wings facing the Las Vegas Aces at 3:30 p.m. ET, the Seattle Storm hosting the Phoenix Mercury at 6 p.m. ET, and the Atlanta Dream squaring off with the Golden State Valkyries at 8:30 p.m. ET. WNBA expert Max Meyer has logged his best bets for Sunday, which include multiple player props for Dream players. Bet on WNBA games at BetMGM:

Responsible Gaming

Bettors should always be practicing responsible gaming by not chasing losses, betting within your means and also knowing and understanding resources and tools that sportsbooks have available to their users. At BetMGM, the sportsbook has a live chat feature available in addition to the ability to use deposit limits and take timeouts.